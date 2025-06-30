Baltic’s new summer dive watches bring vibrant colors underwater

Baltic returns just in time for the season with their Hermétique Summer Collection, a series of retro-inspired dive watches blending the classic aesthetic with modern durability. After the success of the brand’s original Hermétique line, these latest models feature sunburst dials in Ocean Blue and Coral Red, representing the spirit of summer adventures.

Singular style in step with summer vibes

The 38mm stainless steel cases maintain the Baltic’s signature compressor-style design, complete with an internal rotating bezel operated by a second crown. These timepieces offer water resistance of 200 meters, making them stylish as well as functional. Powered by the Miyota 9039 automatic movement, the Hermétique Summer watches come with 42 hours of power reserve and a sapphire crystal that is scratch resistant. The dials feature Super-LumiNova lume for low-light visibility, while the beads-of-rice bracelets evoke a vintage vibe.

Limited edition, accessible luxury

Limited to just 300 pieces per color, the Hermétique Summer Collection is designed for serious collectors after accessible luxury. These watches offer exceptional value for a Swiss-designed, Japanese-powered timepiece with true dive watch capabilities. The collection is currently available on Baltic’s official website and is expected to sell briskly based on the brand’s popularity among watch collectors.

Why the Hermétique Summer stands out

The Baltic Hermétique Summer Collection boasts a distinctive retro compressor-style case, and is fully capable of handling serious swimming and diving adventures. The sunburst dials in ocean blue and coral red perfectly capture the summer aesthetic, while the limited production guarantees an exclusive ownership experience. For watch enthusiasts in search of the perfect blend of vintage appeal and modern functionality, Baltic’s Hermétique Summer Collection delivers impressive style – making it ideal for both casual wear and aquatic adventures.