Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style
  3. News

Breitling’s new Top Time is a wearable tribute to the Aston Martin DB5

The new watches rep the iconic Bond car right down to subdials shaped like its dashboard gauges.

By
Car, Watch, Man
Breitling / Breitling

Breitling just released a trio of heaters: the Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Aston Martin DB5, a three-edition collaboration with the British carmaker. The connection between the Swiss watchmaker and the British car company runs back to 1965, when a Top Time ref. 2002 appeared on Sean Connery’s wrist in Thunderball, worn alongside the DB5 — the first Q-modified watch in the Bond series. It’s a nice bit of trivia that the DB5 and that Top Time shared the screen in the same film, and both went on to outlive the movie by decades.

The car cues go deeper than the “squircle” gauge-shaped subdials: a wooden inner ring nods to the DB5’s steering wheel, and each edition rides on a hand-colored gradient calfskin strap meant to read like automotive upholstery. All three run on Breitling’s in-house Manufacture Caliber 01, a COSC-certified automatic chronograph with a 70-hour power reserve, visible through a sapphire caseback and finished with an Aston Martin-engraved rotor. The case measures 41mm. The editions are divvied up by material and rarity. Stainless steel with a silver dial is limited to 1,022 pieces and sticks closest to the original ref. 2002, while steel with a platinum bezel and black lacquered dial drops to 315 pieces.

Recommended Videos

At the top sits 18k red gold with an onyx dial, held to 250 individually numbered pieces, and the first time Breitling has cut a dial from natural onyx.

Why the Top Time, of all Breitlings

Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Breitling / Breitling

When Breitling launched it in the 1960s, the Top Time wasn’t the brand’s serious pilot’s instrument — it was the affordable, style-forward chronograph aimed at a younger, faster crowd.

That youthful streak is exactly why the ref. 2002 ended up on Bond in the first place. When Thunderball needed a watch that read as modern and sporty rather than stuffy, the Top Time fit — and it became the first watch Q’s gadget lab modified on screen, kicking off a spy-gear tradition that outlasted the model itself.

The DB5 needs less introduction, though the release leans on the Thunderball tie rather than the more famous Goldfinger appearance a year earlier. Either way, the car has been Aston Martin’s cultural anchor since 1963.

Both brands are also riding current F1 visibility — Breitling through its modern-retro repositioning under CEO Georges Kern, Aston Martin through the Aramco F1 team it’s run since Lawrence Stroll took over as executive chairman in 2020.

The gold edition is the technical flex. Cutting a dial from natural onyx is finicky work — the stone is brittle and no two cuts come out identical — which is part of why it’s capped at 250 and positioned as their big-deal piece.

Where to Buy It

The Top Time B01 Chronograph 41 Tribute to Aston Martin DB5 launches July 20 through Breitling boutiques and authorized retailers in three editions.

The stainless steel with silver dial (1,022 pieces) runs $11,400; the steel-and-platinum with black dial (315 pieces) is $18,600; and the 18k red gold with onyx dial (250 pieces) tops the range at $41,500.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the…
Topics
Swatch’s new gold MoonSwatch is priced like it’s 1969
The Mission to the Moon 1969 packs 11 grams of real 18K gold — priced at the 1969 gold rate.
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part

Guess what? It's another MoonSwatch — but this isn't just another colorway. The new drop from the Switzerland-based watchmaker, the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon 1969, is the first to use real gold across the dial, hands, crown, and pushers.

The watch marks the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on July 21, 1969.

Read more
Look to the sky for these space themed watches
These 5 space themed watches will have you seeing stars
Accessories, Strap, Wristwatch

It was the 1960s. We were in the middle of a Cold War with Russia, and instead of escalating to an actual war with bullets and bombs, we took the conflict to the sky. We created a war of economics, science, and morale in a race to the sky to be the first nation to reach the moon. While the race picked up throughout the decade, it came down to the wire before the USA won the race by landing on the moon (if you believe that sort of thing and don't believe Stanley Kubrick directed the greatest ruse of all time). In any case, no race can be run without a good timekeeper. And watches were a must-have for all involved. Ever since, chronophiles like me have been obsessed with space-themed watches and, in particular, moon mission watches.

That is why I happened to have this list in my head. Five watches that bring the space race and the great beyond to the forefront of thinking to build a collection that is out of this world.

Read more
Legendary designer has a project coming up you may not know about
Legendary designer, Tom Ford, is writing and directing a film adapting the Anne Rice novel, Cry to Heaven
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Tom Ford is a name that every fashionisto knows well. He is the top of the top when you talk about famous suit makers. He began his career changing the landscape of multiple brands, including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, before launching his own self-named brand of his own in 2005. The brand has remained a mainstay in the industry for the last 20 years, including the acquisition of Estée Lauder in 2022 for an estimated $2.8 billion. For the movie buffs in the room, you also likely know about Tom Ford because he became the exclusive tailor and suitmaker for Daniel Craig's James Bond for Quantum of Solace in 2008. He carried that gig all the way through the series and defined men's style for two decades.

Now, for the real cinephiles in the room, you may also know that Tom Ford himself is a movie buff and entered the industry as a writer and a director in 2009 by directing A Single Man with Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Then again in 2016 with Nocturnal Animals with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michael Shannon. Of course, the wardrobe was stellar in both, and we will get a chance to see his talents onscreen again this fall with a new Anne Rice adaptation, Cry to Heaven.

Read more