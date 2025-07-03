 Skip to main content
Marathon unveils special edition Canadian flag timepiece

By
Marathon Watches

In a grand celebration of Canadian heritage, Marathon Watch Company recently released the ADANAC Red Maple Stainless Steel Navigator Pilot’s Automatic — a limited edition timepiece paying homage to the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag. Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide, this exclusive combines military-grade precision with patriotic design, making it an essential for collectors and proud Canadians alike.

A striking homage to Canadian pride

LIMITED EDITION 41MM SSNAV-D AUTO TYPE II - PILOT'S AUTOMATIC
Marathon Watches

The ADANAC Red Maple boasts an undeniable presence with its glossy white dial, featuring the iconic red maple leaf at its center — a vibrant tribute to Canada’s iconic flag. The red bezel and tri-color NATO strap (red, white, and light blue) transform the watch into a wearable symbol of national pride. More than just a watch, it exudes resilience – just in time for the flag’s milestone anniversary.

Military precision meets iconic design

The Canadian flag as a symbol of pride
Marathon Watches

Marathon is renowned for crafting timepieces with exemplary military specifications, and the ADANAC Red Maple is engineered expressly for both aviators and adventurers. The Swiss automatic movement embedded in each watch ensures reliability, while the sapphire crystal and stainless steel case ensure durability in any environment. As a statement timepiece or a tool watch, it delivers singular style and rugged functionality ideal for the skies or formal occasions.

Secure a piece of Canadian history

For watch collectors and Canadian patriots alike, the ADANAC Red Maple stands as a rare fusion of heritage, distinct craftsmanship, and elite performance. With only 500 units available, this timepiece is sure to become a collector’s item. Interested watch enthusiasts will want to secure their own as soon as possible to add a piece of history to their collection.

Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
