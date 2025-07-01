 Skip to main content
Casio brings back its impossibly small ring watch

Casio Ring Watch CRW001-1
Casio

Casio announced the US restock of its Ring Watch CRW001-1 on July 1st, bringing back the small timepiece that sold out quickly after it came out in America in late 2024. The restock follows successful lottery sales in the UK and Japan, showing that people around the world want this digital watch that goes on a finger.

The Ring Watch CRW001-1 shows Casio’s bold way of looking at wearable technology—it shrinks standard digital watch functions into a ring that measures only 25.2mm across and weighs 16 grams. Even though it is small, the timepiece keeps necessary features, including support for two time zones, a stopwatch that measures 1/100th of a second, and hourly flash alerts.

Casio US confirmed the July 1st restock on Instagram, saying the watch would only be available through the brand’s online store, not in physical shops. Compared to the lottery systems in other places, American customers will buy the watch in the order they arrive—this might cause a lot of competition among people who collect things and those who like technology.

The small digital screen has a backlight so you can see it in different light. The stainless steel build makes it sturdy, even though it is small. The ring fits size 22 fingers (US 10.5, EU U), and you can adjust it down to size 19 (19mm inner diameter) or size 16 (18mm inner diameter).

The engineering needed to put normal digital watch parts into a ring shape shows how well they made it. The 1/100th second stopwatch is as exact as bigger Casio watches. Travelers who want to check the time without others knowing will like the two-time zone feature.

Casio did not say the exact restock time but told interested customers to sign up for email notifications about when it would be ready. That way may help manage the internet traffic while making sure serious buyers learn about buying chances in time.

The Ring Watch’s appeal shows more people are interested in other types of wearable devices, not just ones worn on the wrist. Casio’s good result with this unusual approach shows that people want new watch designs that question common ideas about what a watch should look like.

The quick sellout after the US launch, along with international lottery systems, suggests that collectors are very interested and that the watch might sell for more later. Casio has not said anything about more restocks in other places after the July 1st US availability, keeping the watch special.

This restock gives American buyers a second chance to get one of the most noticeable wearable technology releases of the year, bringing together Casio’s history with digital watches and its push to make things very small.

Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
