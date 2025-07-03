Tudor honors cycling legend with yellow Pelagos tribute watch

Tudor announced the release of its Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow,” a limited edition watch honoring Swiss cycling legend Fabian Cancellara as he returns to the Tour de France after nearly a decade away from the sport’s most prestigious event.

The 300-piece collection celebrates Cancellara’s remarkable Tour de France legacy, where he wore the race leader’s yellow jersey for 29 days and claimed eight stage victories during his professional career. The watch serves as both tribute and talisman as Cancellara transitions from retired champion to team owner of Tudor Pro Cycling Team.

Recommended Videos

“Every child has heroes; someone they look up to. For me, it was the Tour that produced those heroes,” Cancellara said in a statement. “This was where my personal heroes were formed.”

Cancellara last competed in the Tour de France in 2016 before retiring shortly after. His return to the race in 2025 marks a significant milestone, not as a competitor but as the leader of a team he conceived just three years ago.

The limited-edition timepiece reflects Tudor’s partnership with professional cycling and its ambassador’s storied career. Number 7 of the collection has been reserved for Cancellara, matching his signature racing number.

Known for his prowess in time trials and one-day classics, Cancellara emerged as an international cycling star after his breakthrough performance in the 2004 Tour de France prologue. His career trajectory from relatively unknown rider to global cycling icon mirrors the evolution of his current team.

“The pain is temporary, but the memories from this race last forever,” Cancellara noted, reflecting on the challenges and rewards of professional cycling.

The Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow” features Tudor’s signature diving watch design adapted for cycling professionals, incorporating elements that reference the iconic yellow jersey worn by Tour de France race leaders.

Tudor Pro Cycling Team, under Cancellara’s direction, represents his vision of nurturing the next generation of cycling talent. The limited-edition watch symbolizes both his past achievements and future aspirations in the sport.

The timepiece will be available through select Tudor retailers, with each of the 300 pieces individually numbered.