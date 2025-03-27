Our top predictions for Tudor’s releases at Watches & Wonders 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The return of the Big Block Tudor’s Formula 1 connection expands New bezel colors for the Black Bay 58 GMT Black Bay 54 range grows The Black Bay Pro finally goes polar A truly regal solid gold Royal Tudor’s material experimentation continues The Pelagos evolution

As Watches & Wonders Geneva 2025 nears, the focus shifts to the displays where brands will unveil their new models. A key attraction will be Tudor’s presentation. The company related to Rolex, has often launched models that are interesting and new, at times drawing more attention than its parent.

Tudor has become known as the more adventurous alternative to Rolex. It sought Master Chronometer status and tried materials like ceramic and sterling silver. The year 2024 saw Tudor launch good watches. One example is the well-received Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT. In 2025, Tudor might offer important new models that could take attention away from Rolex.

Based on Tudor’s past releases, current industry trends, and careful analysis of its product strategies, here are our predictions.

The return of the Big Block

A likely prediction is that the Big Block chronograph will return as a production version of the Prince Chronograph One. This is a new model but strong evidence backs this idea.

In 2023, Tudor made the Prince Chronograph One for the Only Watch auction. It was a new take on the 7000 series Oysterdate Chronograph from the 1970s, also known as the “Big Block” because of its large case. This gold watch was planned to show a new column wheel chronograph movement: the MT59XX.

Only Watch 2023 was delayed because of issues with the charity’s funds. Tudor along with many brands, withdrew their watches, so the Prince Chronograph One was never shown. This is relevant because Tudor put resources into a new case plus a new movement. It’s not usual for Tudor to stop such a project after one piece.

There is a trend. At Only Watch 2019, Tudor gave the Black Bay Ceramic One its first ceramic watch. In 2021, it showed the Black Bay Ceramic, which kept the idea with small changes. Two years have passed since we saw the Prince Chronograph One — 2025 is a good time for a production model.

Instead of gold, the Prince Chronograph will likely have a steel case with a “reverse panda” dial (black with white). The MT59XX movement will be the main feature, the most ambitious in-house caliber, plus a sign of the brand’s future for all chronograph models.

This would boost Tudor’s place in the chronograph market, giving fans a take on a classic with up-to-date design.

Tudor’s Formula 1 connection expands

Tudor’s work with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) F1 Team has led to one of the brand’s more unique watches: the Black Bay Ceramic “Blue.” With its ceramic case — blue face next to the strap — it’s the sportiest watch from Tudor, even if just a timepiece.

For 2025, we think Tudor will grow this line in ways. A key idea would be a white ceramic version that fits VCARB’s team style. White ceramic watches are rare in the watch world and this would make Tudor a leader in material work while making a quick-to-see track item.

Tudor might add a chronograph to the F1 line, a driving version of the Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition from last year. A chronograph is the choice for F1, but the white ceramic would be the bold move — and Tudor has been more open to making bold moves

At the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, then-VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo plus current driver Yuki Tsunoda had Black Bay Ceramic models with rainbow faces, a sign that Tudor is looking at versions of this model. A white ceramic would be hard to make but would make a good product in the Tudor range.

New bezel colors for the Black Bay 58 GMT

This stands as the most secure option on our list, as it aligns with Tudor’s approach to craft new versions of products with altered colors before modifications.

The Black Bay 58 GMT became one of Tudor’s best-received releases of 2024. It joined the ideal size of the Black Bay 58 case with a true GMT mechanism. The package was slimmer than the usual Black Bay GMT or Pro models.

The original black and red “Coke” bezel (with hints of gilt gold) had wide praise. Tudor has built a pattern of growing models that do well with new colors. For 2025, the expectation is that Tudor will benefit from the Black Bay 58 GMT’s welcome through the addition of at least a new bezel type.

A plain “Blueberry” blue bezel is the most rational selection. This would make a larger visual difference between the BB58 GMT and its Black Bay GMT, plus Black Bay Pro siblings. Blue proved a good color throughout Tudor’s group of products. A plain blue bezel brings to mind older Tudor “Snowflake” Submariners from the 1970s — at times, they showed blue bezels.

This forecast is the most risk-free wager on our list. It keeps to Tudor’s fixed item plan of working on great platforms using various color choices before action toward bigger builds or tech changes.

Black Bay 54 range grows

The Black Bay 54, from 2023, is a cult favorite item in Tudor’s range. At 37 mm, it’s the smallest and most true to the Black Bay idea, taking from the first Tudor Submariner 7922 from 1954. Even with its fans, the Black Bay 54 line is just the first black face/black bezel type. The watch has been around for some time; and 2025 is a chance for Tudor to grow this line.

Tudor has few color face types in the Black Bay range — the brand plays with bezel colors while having black faces. The small Black Bay 54 could be the place for Tudor to add more bright face colors.

A green face version could do well, too, a new take on the old idea while keeping its size. This would grow the Black Bay 54’s draw past fans to people who want a change from the Black Bay look.

The Black Bay Pro finally goes polar

The Black Bay Pro, with its bezel and GMT hand, is a good item in Tudor’s range. Even when not as big as the Black Bay 58 GMT, it has fans for its tool watch look and note to the first Rolex Explorer II ref. 1655 from 1975.

It was right for the Black Bay Pro to start with a black face like the first Explorer II, and we’re shocked Tudor hasn’t had a white face choice to recall the Explorer II ref. 16570 from 1989. Tudor has shown it can do white faces in its GMT line, as seen by the Black Bay GMT. A white face Black Bay Pro would make a choice in the range and maybe help the model against the Black Bay 58 GMT.

A design idea would be if Tudor could keep the light marks on a Polar face or go with light plots that fit a white area. Both would make a good look that fans might like.

A truly regal solid gold Royal

Tudor has worked on its dive watch heritage with the Black Bay and Pelagos lines — the Royal line is an item. The Royal has a slim watch with a bracelet that’s away from Rolex’s items while giving good value and Day-Date look.

In 2023, Tudor added two-tone Royals to the range. The brand has made gold watches with the Black Bay 58 18K, s so a gold Royal seems like the next step in the line’s growth. This watch would make a bracelet choice for the Rolex Day-Date — a unique idea in the watch world. While an item to Tudor’s sportier models, a gold Royal would help Tudor’s spot in the watch place, not just the value space it has been in.

After the Black Bay 58 18K with a bracelet in 2024, Tudor has shown it can do metal watches at a cost below Rolex. In 2023, Tudor added two-tone Royals. The brand had shown a will to do gold watches via the Black Bay 58 18K. A full gold Royal seems the next part of the collection’s growth.

Such a watch would make an option to the Rolex Day-Date with its own bracelet. This is not common in the watch market. A gold Royal, though small when set against the sport models, would help put Tudor’s mark in the watch area, instead of the value space it once held.

After the Black Bay 58 18K launch with a gold bracelet in 2024, Tudor showed it can make watches with metal at a price less than Rolex but more than steel options.

Tudor’s material experimentation continues

One trait of Tudor is that it tests with items that Rolex may not. The Black Bay Ceramic, Black Bay 58 925 Silver and bronze models have made Tudor an open space for the Rolex Group.

For 2025, we think Tudor will go on with fresh items. Carbon could be next and used for the Pelagos line for a light watch. As well Tudor might view colors for ceramic beyond black or have a titanium option for the Black Bay line.

These item tests do many things for Tudor. They set the brand apart, draw in a young group, and allow the Rolex Group to see how new items do without risks to the Crown’s look.

The Pelagos evolution

The Pelagos line has seen growth in years, from the FXD model with French Navy fighters to last year’s FXD Chrono Cycling Edition. The Pelagos, a watch platform, seems set for more growth in 2025.

One is a standard Pelagos Chronograph. It takes the act from the Cycling Edition but puts it in a more Pelagos style. Tudor might have added new colors to the Pelagos set, like the blue that left when the Pelagos 39 took over the old blue Pelagos. The Pelagos line stands for Tudor’s look and any acts will show the brand’s path for years.

As we near Watches & Wonders 2025, Tudor may give a year of fun acts that might be more of note than those from its parent. From the hoped-for return of the Prince Chronograph “Big Block” to the growth of sets with new items plus colors, Tudor keeps a view of its past with a want to grow. What makes Tudor fun is how it makes its look while keeping ties to Rolex. This act of giving looks and steps with family ties is a key to Tudor’s rise as one of the best brands in watches. If all, some, or none of these come to be, one fact stays: Tudor’s space at Watches & Wonders will be seen by many, and what the brand showcases will be talked about all year.