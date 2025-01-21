New Tudor Black Bay Chrono comes with a compelling blue dial

The Black Bay Chrono, one of Tudor’s most popular watch models, has a new variant that gives off South Beach Miami vibes (for those of you who can’t wait for summer): the Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue.

In 2024, Tudor made headlines after unveiling Black Chrono models with both pink and dark blue dials. While Tudor didn’t hint at a new model after unveiling the dark blue model, enthusiasts anticipated another launch. Since the brand added a blue dial to the collection, everyone was hoping for something new—probably a hue that had never been featured in the collection.

The new blue watch is an extension of the dark blue piece that was rolled out in 2024. Unlike the dark blue model, the new Tudor timepiece is characterized by a light blue front face. It also comes with two black subdials, creating a beautiful contrast between different elements on the watch. Hour markers have a white finish—a color that adds some character to the whole look.

It’s worth noting that this model has the exact dimensions as other watches in the collection. Featuring a 41 mm casing, the Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue sits perfectly on the wrist. Black Bay Chrono watches are always rolled out with a steel bracelet accentuated by a brushed finish and a shiny appearance.

Thanks to the MT5813 caliber, this Tudor timepiece runs on a 70-hour power reserve.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue is not a numbered limited edition watch, and you can get it for a retail price of $5,875.