 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Tudor Black Bay Chrono comes with a compelling blue dial

You'll love the new Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue

By
Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue
Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue Tudor / Tudor

The Black Bay Chrono, one of Tudor’s most popular watch models, has a new variant that gives off South Beach Miami vibes (for those of you who can’t wait for summer): the Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue.

In 2024, Tudor made headlines after unveiling Black Chrono models with both pink and dark blue dials. While Tudor didn’t hint at a new model after unveiling the dark blue model, enthusiasts anticipated another launch. Since the brand added a blue dial to the collection, everyone was hoping for something new—probably a hue that had never been featured in the collection.

Recommended Videos

The new blue watch is an extension of the dark blue piece that was rolled out in 2024. Unlike the dark blue model, the new Tudor timepiece is characterized by a light blue front face. It also comes with two black subdials, creating a beautiful contrast between different elements on the watch. Hour markers have a white finish—a color that adds some character to the whole look.

It’s worth noting that this model has the exact dimensions as other watches in the collection. Featuring a 41 mm casing, the Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue sits perfectly on the wrist. Black Bay Chrono watches are always rolled out with a steel bracelet accentuated by a brushed finish and a shiny appearance.

Thanks to the MT5813 caliber, this Tudor timepiece runs on a 70-hour power reserve.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue is not a numbered limited edition watch, and you can get it for a retail price of $5,875.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 watch redefines heritage
Tissot Le Locle : A timepiece launched in 2003, but it's still popular 20 years later
Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80

To pass down the brand’s heritage to new generations, Tissot re-designed an old retro watch after revisiting its history and analyzing its growth: the Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80.

Inspired by the original Tissot Le Locle, this new watch is a solid representation of the brand’s heritage, progress, and history. The original model was first rolled out into the market in 2003 on Tissot’s 150th anniversary, with stick hour markers, a minimalistic white dial, a stainless steel casing, and a brown strap. Everyone loved it, so Tissot introduced more Le Locle watches.

Read more
Maen reveals stunning 40mm watch in green jade, copper, and blue
Meet the more exquisite version of the Manhattan collection
Maen Manhattan 40

While Maen is a relatively new brand that’s been active for about seven years, it garnered a lot of popularity due to its high-quality watches. Within a short period of time, the brand launched eight different watch collections characterized by unique features and functionalities.

The Manhattan collection has been quite popular for its squarish design and flashy bracelet. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing collections from the Swedish luxury brand.

Read more
The new Ultra-Chron Carbon: Longines breathes life into a watch from the ’60s
A model that merges two worlds, the Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon
Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon

Longines has joined the list of brands with elegant carbon watches, thanks to the new Ultra-Chron Carbon chronograph. It’s built on a model that goes way back to the ‘60s, almost 50 years ago. Think of this new watch as a bridge between the past and the present world, backed by a rich story that adds some character.

In 1966, the brand unveiled one of the most accurate watches of that time, which was powered by a high-frequency movement, capable of offering 36,000 vibrations an hour—an impressive functionality that put Longines ahead of the game.

Read more