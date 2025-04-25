 Skip to main content
Seiko adds gorgeous new dial colors to Presage Style60’s collection

The Presage collection is getting better by the day

Seiko Presage 2025
Seiko adds three new watches to the Presage Style60’s collection with striking dial colors—green, yellow, and purple. Apart from reimagining the dial in different colors, the brand also revamped the design, merging retro aesthetics with the contemporary style for an elevated look. While this line was unveiled with a 40.5 mm casing, the brand downsized the casing to 39.55 mm in 2024. Like the models rolled out in 2024, the latest additions also feature a 39.5 mm casing, highlighted by bright dial colors.

In terms of design, the brand added a circular groove to the dial to create depth—a small detail that makes the front face look modern. And just above the 6 o’clock, there’s a small white date window that accentuates the beautiful contrast between the upper and lower sections.

The first option (SRPL75) features a yellow color, which is accentuated by a brown aluminum bezel. The second option (SRPL71) stands out thanks to the green hue, and the third option (SRPL73) leans towards brighter colors with a light purple dial. All versions will be rolled out with an aluminum bezel.

Even though these models are equipped with an aluminum bezel, each option has a different shade. Seiko opted for bezel colors that complement the dial. While the model with the purple option is complemented by a gray bezel, the green dial looks good with the dark aluminum bezel.

Given that the new models are inspired by a line dating back to the ‘60s, specific features, such as the box-shaped glass, are a nod to the retro aesthetic. The green and purple options will be available with a stainless steel bracelet, while the yellow option will be paired with a brown strap. All three models will be officially launched in May 2025 with a £500 price tag (approximately $670).

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
Marathon unveils new OSAR-D models with white dial, 36mm, and 46mm options
Two brand new sizes and a white dial color option
Marathon OSAR D

Marathon Watch has unveiled three new OSAR-D watches—a white dial color option, a 36 mm option, and a 46 mm option.

Marathon is known for its military watches, and has designed performance pieces for Search and Rescue teams. OSAR-D watches stem from the original 41mm SAR, which was highly popular with Search and Rescue in the early 2000s. The special diver collection, which is also known as Original Search and Rescue with Date (OSAR-D), has grown over the years and now features multiple watches with varying sizes, ranging from 36 mm to 40 mm.

Tudor’s new releases for 2025: A perfect mix of style, precision, and adventure
Tudor 2025 collection first look: Master chronometer dive watches and GMT innovations
Tudor Black Bay Chrono

In 2025, Tudor continues to build on its reputation as one of the most innovative watchmaking companies in the world, redefining excellence with its latest releases, heralded as some of the most ambitious. We predicted what the watch brand would debut at Watches and Wonders 2025, and now we know. Innovation leads the charge in the all-new Black Bay 43mm, featuring Master Chronometer certification for unprecedented precision, and a Pelagos engineered to withstand depths up to 1,000 meters and more – all testaments to the rich diving history of Tudor. This illustrious lineup includes a Black Bay 58 in burgundy dial and bezel, a Black Bay Pro, and a Black Bay Chrono presented on a sleek five-link bracelet in steel. Each timepiece from this collection blends Tudor’s signature cutting-edge technology and progressive design, cementing their status as the brand charges into new territory. 
Black Bay 58 

The Tudor name carries a rich dive watch legacy, and the Black Bay 58 is a great homage revived from a previously unreleased prototype design from the 1990s. This timepiece features a striking burgundy dial plus a bezel with curved numerals for enhanced grip. This release debuts Tudor’s Manufacture Calibre, paired with a bracelet with a quick-adjust ‘T-fit’ clasp – merging heritage design with modern engineering. 
Pelagos Ultra - The ultimate diver's watch, redefined

TAG Heuer adds solar power to new Formula 1 collection: Watches & Wonders
This colorful collection brings '80s style with cutting-edge solar technology
Tag heur fomula one new lineup

TAG Heuer, a Swiss firm, enlarged its Formula 1 group, which draws on car racing. It has a new selection with many colors that use new sun power. The Formula 1 Solargraph series brings the brand's movement that gets power from light to its collection. The size for this is a useful 38mm.

This nine-item group has a range of bright color mixes. These honor the initial Formula 1 watches from the 1980s, which turned into favorites thanks to their strong look. Each design holds the Calibre TH50-00 Solargraph movement. It came out first in the Aquaracer Professional in 2022, also it gets power from both light types.

