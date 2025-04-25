Seiko adds gorgeous new dial colors to Presage Style60’s collection

Seiko adds three new watches to the Presage Style60’s collection with striking dial colors—green, yellow, and purple. Apart from reimagining the dial in different colors, the brand also revamped the design, merging retro aesthetics with the contemporary style for an elevated look. While this line was unveiled with a 40.5 mm casing, the brand downsized the casing to 39.55 mm in 2024. Like the models rolled out in 2024, the latest additions also feature a 39.5 mm casing, highlighted by bright dial colors.

In terms of design, the brand added a circular groove to the dial to create depth—a small detail that makes the front face look modern. And just above the 6 o’clock, there’s a small white date window that accentuates the beautiful contrast between the upper and lower sections.

The first option (SRPL75) features a yellow color, which is accentuated by a brown aluminum bezel. The second option (SRPL71) stands out thanks to the green hue, and the third option (SRPL73) leans towards brighter colors with a light purple dial. All versions will be rolled out with an aluminum bezel.

Even though these models are equipped with an aluminum bezel, each option has a different shade. Seiko opted for bezel colors that complement the dial. While the model with the purple option is complemented by a gray bezel, the green dial looks good with the dark aluminum bezel.

Given that the new models are inspired by a line dating back to the ‘60s, specific features, such as the box-shaped glass, are a nod to the retro aesthetic. The green and purple options will be available with a stainless steel bracelet, while the yellow option will be paired with a brown strap. All three models will be officially launched in May 2025 with a £500 price tag (approximately $670).