Longines introduces bright white dial to Legend Diver collection

Longines introduces a striking matte white dial to its popular Legend Diver collection, marking a notable departure from the traditional black face while retaining the design that has defined the model for sixty-six years. This new variant joins a lineup of dial colors in the well-liked 39mm case size.

The Legend Diver’s history dates back to Longines’ first dive watch from 1959, which featured a super compressor case. This design used gaskets that became more watertight as depth increased, allowing the original to reach about 400 feet. The watch also included a unique 60-minute internal rotating bezel, operated by a second crown to prevent accidental adjustments during dives.

Recommended Videos

This heritage remains strong in today’s models. The new white dial version preserves the vintage-inspired look and function, while offering a fresh, eye-catching appearance.

The 39mm stainless steel case remains compact, measuring just 12.7mm thick—smaller than most modern dive watches, making it comfortable for a variety of wrist sizes and occasions. Water resistance has been upgraded from the original’s 400 feet to 1,000 feet, meeting contemporary professional diving standards and reinforcing its status as a true tool watch.

The dial is monochromatic, with raised hour markers and hands filled with green luminescent material and outlined in black for excellent readability in all lighting conditions—an essential feature for underwater timekeeping.

Inside, the watch is powered by the ETA-based Longines L888.6 automatic movement, which provides reliable three-hand timekeeping, a silicon balance spring, and a 72-hour power reserve. This modern movement delivers current performance while maintaining the simplicity that defines the Legend Diver.

The bracelet features polished “beads of rice” links down the center for both visual appeal and comfort. Additional strap options include new blue or black rubber bands, allowing for versatility from professional diving to everyday wear.

With the addition of the white dial, the Legend Diver collection now offers blue, black, brown, grey, and green dials—all in the popular 39mm size. This expanded range demonstrates how classic designs can remain relevant and desirable through thoughtful updates rather than drastic changes.