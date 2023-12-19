 Skip to main content
If you love Longines watches and traveling, you’ll love this Grade 5 titanium limited edition

Travel is easier with this Longines watch

Sarah Veldman
Longines Zulu Limited Edition Watch
Longines

Are you ready to embark on a journey where time meets artistry? Longines watches, in an exclusive collaboration with Hodinkee, introduces the mesmerizing Longines Spirit Zulu Time Limited Edition. This timepiece is not merely a watch; it’s a harmonious blend of innovation, history, and unmatched craftsmanship that sets it apart in the world of horology.

A journey through time

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage, drawing inspiration from the first Longines wristwatch with dual time zones produced in 1925. The Zulu flag on its dial symbolizes the universal time used by aviators and armed forces, infusing the watch with a touch of history and adventure. Limited to 500 numbered pieces, this GMT model was introduced in the Longines Spirit collection in 2022, making it a sought-after collector’s item.

What sets this watch apart is its 39mm case, meticulously crafted from Grade 5 titanium. Lighter and tougher than steel, this alloy provides the watch with understated elegance and exceptional wearer comfort. The bi-directional, circular-brushed titanium bezel, engraved with a 24-hour scale, adds a distinctive touch. The screw-down crown, also made of titanium, allows independent setting of the time zone and time, catering to the needs of the modern traveler.

In the evolving landscape of watches for men, travel watches stand resilient, representing the epitome of functional elegance. In a realm where dive watches succumb to computers and chronographs yield to cutting-edge GPS and accelerometers, the travel watch emerges as a timeless companion, offering more than just the ticking of seconds.

Whether navigating multiple time zones for professional collaborations, yearning to synchronize with your home clock during journeys, or finding yourself in a new destination with a phone incommunicado, the travel watch assumes its role beyond a mere timekeeper.

Longines Zulu Limited Edition Watch
Longines

The heartbeat of precision

At the heart of the Longines Spirit, Zulu Time ticks the exclusive Longines L844.4 caliber, a self-winding mechanical movement with a silicon balance spring. This innovative mechanism boasts a magnetic resistance ten times greater than the ISO 764 benchmark standard, ensuring precision and reliability. Certified by COSC for chronometer accuracy, this movement has a power reserve of up to 72 hours.

The sandblasted anthracite dial, topped by a domed sapphire crystal, is a masterpiece of design and functionality. Super-LumiNova coating on polished PVD-titanium hour markers and hands ensure optimum legibility, and the GMT hand, in matte black with a luminescent arrow, adds a pop of color, mirroring the “ZULU TIME” inscription on the dial.

Longines Zulu Limited Edition watch
Longines

Technical marvel

The technical prowess of the Longines Spirit Zulu Time is not to be overlooked. With a water resistance of up to 100 meters, it’s a reliable companion for aquatic adventures or simply a status symbol, as all the best watches are. The Grade 5 titanium bracelet, equipped with a double-safety folding clasp, ensures security and aesthetics, while the engraved winged hourglass symbol adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Approaching the threshold of a nearly four-thousand-dollar investment, Longines watches might ponder future enhancements to elevate market presence. The timepiece under scrutiny marks a promising stride in the desired trajectory, boasting an automatic Swiss-made ETA movement with an impressive 72-hour power reserve, ensuring reliability. However, one must acknowledge that while this choice guarantees steadfast performance, it may lack the intricate allure and horological significance inherent in a bespoke movement.

