Meet Blue Yonder: Marathon’s limited edition watch built for adventure and style

Swiss engineering at its finest is unveiled with the announcement of Marathon’s limited edition timepiece, the SSNAV-DJ Blue Yonder, a dazzling blend of rugged durability adorned with striking modern aesthetics. This is a luxury timepiece designed for watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike, an exclusive offering that features a gorgeous blue bezel and matching strap. The latest rendering serves as a fresh twist on Marathon’s signature military-grade design.

The Marathon style encompasses the quintessential elements of luxury

The 41mm SSNAV-DJ Blue Yonder remains dedicated to Marathon’s reputation for reliable watches that offer precision and style suitable for any environment. A trusted timepiece by the armed forces and those leading active lives, it is crafted with high-torque quartz movement to ensure the accuracy the brand is known for. The luminous markers make it easy for the wearer to read even in the lowest light, and the sapphire crystal face is scratch-resistant and ideal for everyday use. Unlike previous models, this edition is bold and blue, making it a standout selection for those who appreciate functionality and elegance in abundance. With matching Cordura and rubber strap, it offers both comfort and durability, whether worn off the beaten path or as a statement piece at a formal event.

Experience a true collector’s item

With only 500 units set for release worldwide, the Blue Yonder is a true collector’s piece. Priced at $1,200 it is exclusively available at MarathonWatch.com, where aficionados can secure their piece before stocks run out. For the experienced collector or those interested in entering the luxury watch market, Marathon’s ‘Blue Yonder’ has been designed to impress.