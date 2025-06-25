 Skip to main content
Ulysse Nardin dazzles with blast sparkling rainbow high jewelry limited edition

Ulysse nardin's blast sparkling rainbow features mystery-set sapphires

By
Ulysse Nardin Sparkling Rainbow Liminited Edition
Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin transforms its avant-garde Blast collection into spectacular high jewelry territory with the Blast [Sparkling Rainbow], an eight-piece limited edition priced at CHF 451,700 that fuses haute horlogerie with gem-setting artistry. The timepiece showcases 211 rainbow-colored sapphires totaling 13.33 carats across the entire watch construction.

The original Blast collection, introduced in 2020, drew inspiration from stealth aircraft design to marry high function with unconventional aesthetics, establishing Ulysse Nardin’s reputation as avant-garde icon. This high jewelry interpretation elevates that foundation through unprecedented gem-setting complexity while maintaining the collection’s distinctive architectural language.

Central to the technical achievement sits the in-house UN-172 skeletonized movement featuring flying tourbillon, silicon escapement, and platinum micro-rotor visible at 12 o’clock. Operating at 18,000 vibrations per hour with 72-hour power reserve, the caliber demonstrates Ulysse Nardin’s silicon innovation expertise dating to 2001’s legendary Freak timepiece.

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The 45mm white gold case receives invisible setting treatment across 211 individually selected sapphires cut into 85 unique shapes. This rainbow spectrum creates seamless gradient effect encircling the entire watch while employing “mystery setting” technique that allows light passage through gems, creating floating stone illusions without visible metal frameworks.

Gem-setting complexity extends beyond case architecture to encompass bezel, dial, crown, and clasp applications, ensuring complete chromatic coverage across every visible surface. The rainbow arrangement requires precise color matching and graduated placement to achieve the seamless transition effects that define the piece’s visual impact.

Construction challenges multiply when combining high jewelry techniques with complex movement architecture. The skeletonized dial must accommodate both sapphire setting requirements and tourbillon visibility while maintaining structural integrity and shock resistance expected from luxury sports watches.

The integrated white rubber strap and deployant clasp receive matching sapphire applications, completing the rainbow aesthetic while ensuring practical wearability. Despite extensive gem setting, the watch maintains 50-meter water resistance, demonstrating successful integration of jewelry and timepiece functionality.

Limited production to eight pieces emphasizes exclusivity while highlighting the intensive handwork required for each example. The mystery setting technique demands exceptional gem-setting expertise, with each sapphire requiring individual cutting and placement to achieve the floating effect.

This release continues Ulysse Nardin’s tradition of pushing horological boundaries through unconventional materials and techniques. The brand’s silicon escapement innovations combine with high jewelry craftsmanship to create timepieces that challenge traditional luxury watch categories.

The CHF 451,700 pricing reflects both the extensive gemwork and limited availability, positioning the piece among the most exclusive offerings in Ulysse Nardin’s contemporary catalog. Eight-piece production ensures immediate collector status while showcasing the manufacture’s high jewelry capabilities.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Meet Blue Yonder: Marathon’s limited edition watch built for adventure and style
Marathon unveils exclusive Blue Yonder watch: Only 500 pieces available
The Blue Yonder timepiece up close.

Swiss engineering at its finest is unveiled with the announcement of Marathon’s limited edition timepiece, the SSNAV-DJ Blue Yonder, a dazzling blend of rugged durability adorned with striking modern aesthetics. This is a luxury timepiece designed for watch enthusiasts and adventurers alike, an exclusive offering that features a gorgeous blue bezel and matching strap.  The latest rendering serves as a fresh twist on Marathon’s signature military-grade design.

The Marathon style encompasses the quintessential elements of luxury

Read more
Ming unveils 29.01 midnight worldtimer in limited 25-piece edition
The batman to bruce wayne: ming's dark worldtimer gets the midnight treatment
Ming 29.01 midnight worldtimer

Ming has presented a darker version of its well-received worldtimer. The new 29.01 Midnight is a timepiece with a black DLC-coated titanium case. Production is limited to 25 pieces, and its price is CHF 22,000.
After the successful 29.01 worldtimer, this variant adopts the color combination first seen on the brand's 37.09 Uni model. The Midnight edition keeps the original's functions but adds a nocturnal look. The brand describes it as suitable for secret night missions or private assignations.
The 40mm grade 5 titanium case features a deep sapphire box crystal, which serves as both the front crystal and bezel, seamlessly connecting to the case body. This construction gives the appearance of having no bezel at all. The watch is water-resistant to 50m. It also features "flying blade" lugs, which allow it to sit comfortably on a variety of wrist sizes.
Ming’s dial design uses several layers to create a sense of depth. A rotating metal 24-hour disc works with static city names, which are printed on two levels of the sapphire dial. Cities include New York, Rio, London, and Pago Pago.
The watch is easy to read at night. Every feature on the sapphire components and hands is coated with ceramic Super-LumiNova X1. The orange numerals add a pop of color against the dark layout and glow orange in the dark.
A Schwarz-Etienne ASE 222 caliber powers the 29.01 Midnight. Ming has modified this movement, giving it a skeletonized barrel for monitoring winding. The bridges are coated in 5N rose gold and finished with diamond-cut anglage. It also features a redesigned tungsten microrotor. Ming Thein designed the bridge, matching the brand’s style.
The microrotor has a new, donut-like shape. It uses ceramic ball bearings and a modified mounting system for improved winding. A four-level staircase acts as the rotor guard, adding another visual element to the movement, which is visible through the domed sapphire caseback.
The timepiece comes with a black molded FKM rubber strap, attached to a DLC-coated flying blade buckle with micro-adjustment. Buyers also receive a strap of their choice.
Shipping of the Ming 29.01 Midnight will start in June 2025. The watches are available at ming.watch and through retail partners. Ming notes that only 25 pieces will be produced. Ming notes that "chances of spotting another one in the field are vanishingly small."

Read more
Junghans marks a milestone with this retro-inspired, limited edition timepiece
Junghans honors Wempe’s 100 Years with Ice Blue chronoscope
Junghans Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue' up close

Junghans and Wempe have teamed up to celebrate horological excellence with the illustrious Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue' Limited Edition. This exclusive timepiece blends vintage charm with contemporary elegance, securing its place as an instant collector’s item. With only 100 pieces available worldwide, this chronograph is a rare homage to Wempe’s enduring legacy in luxury watchmaking.

Take in the 38.4mm stainless steel case, home to a pristine ice-blue dial that features a pulsometer scale and typography consistent with a retro motif. Protected by a boxed sapphire crystal, the watch boasts elevated sophistication while maintaining durability. Attention to detail is evident from every angle of this creation, from the heat-blued hands to the sunburst finish—reflections of Junghans’ mastery of craftsmanship and precision.

Read more