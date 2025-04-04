Ulysse Nardin sets new record with the lightest mechanical dive watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents A true marvel of innovation and engineering UN-374 caliber presents intricate precision coupled with lightweight design The science behind the horological excellence Maximum comfort integral to ultra-light strap design Premium horology coupled with premium performance

Ulysse Nardin is an acclaimed Swiss watchmaker that is no stranger to taking horology to new levels. So it is only fitting that the brand soars to new heights with the debut of the Diver [AIR], officially the lightest mechanical dive watch ever created. Weighing just 46 grams (the strap adds 6 grams), this timepiece proves the boundaries of horological innovation have just been expanded.

A true marvel of innovation and engineering

Gone from this release are the traditional materials like carbon fiber and titanium, with Ulysse Nardin collaborating with both startups and industry leaders to integrate state-of-the-art components into the Diver. This bold approach has paid off considerably as it builds upon the Diver Net concept introduced in 2020 and further solidifies the brand’s commitment to eco-conscious craftsmanship alongside the latest technological advances in horology. Here, we explore what makes this release stand out for watch collectors and enthusiasts.

UN-374 caliber presents intricate precision coupled with lightweight design

Achieving such a lightweight status for this model is due to its UN-374 movement, a self-winding caliber that underwent a total revamp to reach unprecedented weight. This is an adjustment that has won kudos from watch aficionados, plus these other key features of this movement include:

Skeletonized frame for the lightest weight possible

Triangular bridge structures for increased strength and mass reduction

Silicon escapement for improved durability and precision

Titanium components introduced for the first time, offering durability without added weight

Despite its ultra-light production, the movement delivers impressive specifications:

Frequency: 3 Hz (21,600 vph)

Power Reserve: 90 hours

Water Resistance: 200 meters

Shock Resistance: Withstands up 5,000 G-forces

The science behind the horological excellence

Typically, watch movements use brass, which is durable at 8.7g/cm³ but is a heavier material. Aluminum is lighter but considered too soft to wield high-performance movements. Ulysse Nardin ultimately chose titanium, which is 45% stronger than steel. This bold decision remains in line with the brand’s innovative techniques for previous collections.

Maximum comfort integral to ultra-light strap design

The Diver offers two interchangeable straps designed specifically for this model, each weighing only 6 grams—a featherlight yet surprisingly robust design. Another great feature to consider is the compatibility of this watch with Ulysse Nardin’s R-STRAP and rubber straps—two options that increase versatility for this model.

Premium horology coupled with premium performance

There’s more to the Diver aside from it being exceptionally lightweight – it is also a highly functional dive watch that boasts the following:

Unidirectional rotating bezel

Skeletonized dial for a modern touch

Upcycled silicon components that are eco-conscious

The Diver represents a new level in watchmaking

Ulysse Nardin has yet again released a timepiece recognized as another milestone in the brand’s reputation. By utilizing the latest advanced materials and trademark Swiss precision, the brand has created the lightest mechanical dive watch in the industry’s history. This makes it the perfect addition to any collection for watch enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate the very best in innovation and artistic design.