Nicks Boots teams with Rose Anvil on the ultimate jungle boot

Even though it’s summer, that hasn’t stopped Nicks Boots from releasing new boots. Fresh off their collaboration with Carl Murawski, the heritage boot brand is joining forces with internet personality Rose Anvil on a new limited-edition piece. Considered their most durable jungle boot ever, this collaborative style takes the duo’s previous collaboration and upgrades it to be even more practical and chic. Built with Nicks Boots’ premium craftsmanship and materials, this boot contains high-end touches, thanks to Rose Anvil’s keen eye for leather goods. Named ND4, this boot is made for wherever your adventure takes you. With only a few pairs available in this style, this collaboration is a must-have before they run out.

Nicks Boots and Rose Anvil take the jungle boot to a new level

Crafted with extreme conditions in mind, the ND4 fuses durability, comfort, and style. The ND4 features Weather Shield back lowers and soft, green upper panels for maximum water-resistance, durability, breathability, and flexibility. Built upon the ThurmanNW last, this boot includes ergonomic support and all-day comfort, even in harsh environments. Also included is a 10-inch height, which provides users with added ankle protection. The Sierra outsole provides the design with superior traction, even on uneven surfaces. Rounding out the premium craftsmanship is the boot’s 365 Stitchdown construction, which delivers all-terrain stability and longevity. Only 500 pairs of the shoes are available via Nicks Boots’ website, with each boot priced at $649. Blending the latest in footwear technology with high-quality craftsmanship, this jungle boot is the perfect addition to any closet, ensuring a lasting style.