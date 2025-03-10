 Skip to main content
Nicks Boots debuts a new athletic-inspired boot

Nicks Boots releases new design

Regarding heritage boot design, Nicks Handmade Boots has created a legacy by creating its works of art. These boots are made to be worn for ages due to their vast customization options and premium craftsmanship. The brand takes it one step further in its latest release with a new work boot that makes walking easier. Inspired by WWII designs, the newest Nicks Boot shoe is an innovative shoe that merges athletic technology with the ruggedness of traditional boots. Available in almost 40 different kinds of leather and three unique outsole options, the newest boot is a one-of-a-kind release that delivers balance, construction, and support into one design. Besides these options, you can also customize these boots for their length, width, three heights, two toe structure styles, and insulation. With all these options, it’s no wonder these new boots will be your newest must-have shoe. 

Strider- The zero-drop work boot

In the brand’s newest launch, Nicks Boots is utilizing its Thurman ZD last for a wider toe box and pairing it with its first zero-drop sole. Typically seen in athletic or running shoes, a zero-drop sole levels the height between the toe and heel for an almost flat bottom. Made to give users a more ergonomic and natural foot alignment, the zero-drop boot creates more stability on the ground. Along with the zero-drop sole, the boot has three outsole options: the Vibram Honey Unit Lug, Voyageur Outsole, and the Kletterlift Outsole. All three options provide the optimal traction and anti-slip resistance to get you through the workday. Starting at $495, these boots are now available via the Nicks Handmade Boots web store. Depending on the customization requested, the shoes can have a lead time of between 18 and 35 weeks.

