Nicks Boots’ latest heritage boot is 100 years in the making

Nicks Boots releases new boots

By
boots placed on top of wood box
Nicks Boots / Nicks Boots

While heritage boots have become more popular in recent seasons, brands like Nicks Handmade Boots have been at the forefront of quality craftsmanship for years. Known for its premium material and construction, Nicks Boots is no stranger to going above and beyond to create the ultimate design. In their latest collaboration, the brand has partnered with Horween Leather Company for a heritage boot that’s anything but new. By perfecting a formula that dates back to the 1900s, both brands have created the ultimate boot that embodies old-fashioned craftsmanship. While the overall design and composition of the boot appear traditional, the use of contemporary techniques meshed with a classic formula is the ultimate recipe for success. 

The Overlander boot in Spokane Leather

black boots sitting on rock
Nicks Boots / Nicks Boots

While Nicks Handmade Boots is renowned for their heritage boot collection, Horween Leather Company is equally lauded for their high-quality leather, allowing them to become the exclusive leather supplier for NFL footballs. With this combination, there’s no doubt the result would be timeless and full of quality. Crafted with Spokane Leather, an offshoot of a previous leather construction created in the 1900s, the Overlander boot dons a unique leather appearance that’s equally durable and sleek. Over time, the Overlander boot is meant to patina, meaning it’ll only look better with use. For those who tend to stroll in rough terrain, the Overlander boot also has an optional Vibram outsole for extra grip. Available for $609 via Nicks Boots’ website, the standard lead time for the boot ranges from 18 to 35 weeks. Although the traditional look of the Overlander boots may seem familiar, the indescribable quality of the craftsmanship and construction of this partnership is far above the rest.

Buy Now

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator.
