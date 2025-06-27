What you need to know about the newest INVINCIBLE x ASICS sneaker

There’s no doubt that all of Asics’ designs offer a sense of retro feel in their overall look. Full of designs that pay homage to the 2000s running shoe, the brand knows how to create a chic, nostalgic sneaker with all of the modern features. Now, the brand is taking that retro-ness to another level with the help of INVINCIBLE. Along with the Taiwanese streetwear brand, Asics is reviving a classic digital reminder and transforming it into the next ‘it’ sneaker. Based on the dreaded 404 Error Message, these two brands are bringing the computer language to life in a sneaker that plays on all of the digital nostalgia. And while a “Page Not Found” message might not be your favorite find, these sneakers more than make up for that frustration.

INVINCIBLE x ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 “HTTP 404”

To mimic the feeling of chaos that an error message brings, INVINCIBLE and Asics have opted for a deconstructed feel for the new Gel-Nimbus 10.1 sneaker, which is all glitch and style. Featuring a diamond-patterned mesh upper with white, black, and silver synthetic overlays, this sneaker’s colorways are the perfect subtle nod to the digital landscape. Deep blue accents add a punch to color, as well as act as a reminder of the error message it is inspired by. Peeled stripes offer a rare glimpse into the inside construction, while INVINCIBLE’s branding can also be found on the toebox. A blend of obvious and subtle nods to the internet and digital world, this sneaker is both a message of the future and an homage to the past. The sneaker is expected to make its debut on June 29 during Paris Fashion Week, before its global release in July 2025, at an undisclosed retail price.