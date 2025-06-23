 Skip to main content
Asics’ newest Gel-Kayano is a mix of metallic and color

Asics reveals new Gel-Kayano sneaker

It’s no secret that Asics has used the last couple of seasons to make use of their entire color collection for their newest releases. From vibrant hues to sleek neutral shades, Asics has used almost every color imaginable for their latest additions. Now, the athletic brand is taking on a lesser-used shade to really make a statement. With a touch of metallic shine, the newest sneaker is anything but subtle or typical. Instead, this mashup of hues allows for the ultimate combination of colors that’ll bring a pop of color to your closet. Even for those weary of adding too much vibrancy into your shoe rotation, this new sneaker is low-key enough to work with any outfit you have in mind. 

Get ready for the new ASICS Gel-Kayano 12.1 in Silver/Red

side photo of asics gel kayano 12.1
Asics / Asics

Crafted with white mesh uppers, the sneaker dons a contrast with metallic silver overlays that provide a light and shinier look. Adding a bolder hue to the design are burgundy red accents that have been added near the sockliner, the Kayano logo, and the Asics stripes. A translucent detail has also been added to the midsole, bringing the entire colorway pairing together. The overall silhouette of the sneaker takes the shape of the Gel-Kayano 12, while the outsole mimics that of the Gel-Nimbus 17 model, giving it a wonderful blend of previous silhouettes and modern tech. While Asics has yet to reveal a launch date for the sneaker, all signs point to a 2025 launch. An interesting mix of silver and burgundy, this Asics sneaker is the ultimate mix of luxe hues.

