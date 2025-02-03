ASICS goes ultra-luxury with new Corthay sneakers

While there’s no doubt that ASICS knows what it takes to build premium athletic sneakers, it’s not often you’ll hear them described as ‘luxury’ footwear. While their footwear technology is considered top-tier, ASICS sneakers aren’t typically what you would expect when picking out a formal shoe. However, thanks to a new collaboration with Corthay, ASICS looks to change that notion with a sleek new hybrid shoe. Alongside the French shoe designer, ASICS has upgraded their latest offering for one that can easily be your new favorite dress shoe. While the outside has gotten a significant upgrade, the inside still holds the classic ASICS offerings you expect from your athletic sneakers.

ASICS x Corthay Hybrid gets dressy

Taking on the Asics X-Caliber sneaker, Corthay’s French influence is evident in the new design, which brings it to an entirely new level. Now dubbed the En Piste Hybrid, this sneaker offers Corthay’s iconic patina alongside the ASICS Tiger logo. Using moss-painted calfskin leather uppers and a black calfskin and Goretex fabric lining, the entire sneaker is a true balance of elegance and practicality. Finished with EVA soles and welded construction, the design is built with quality and premium details. For this limited edition shoe, the brands have opted for four new colorways: moss, lie de vin, ebony, and gunmetal. Those interested in these one-of-a-kind sneakers can purchase them via Corthay’s website for a retail price of $1,295. Although this ASICS model is unlike anything you’ve seen from the brand before, it’s certainly a must-have for any fan of the hybrid model.

