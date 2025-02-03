 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

ASICS goes ultra-luxury with new Corthay sneakers

ASICS releases new sneaker

By
dark brown asics corthay hybrid sneaker
ASICS / ASICS

While there’s no doubt that ASICS knows what it takes to build premium athletic sneakers, it’s not often you’ll hear them described as ‘luxury’ footwear. While their footwear technology is considered top-tier, ASICS sneakers aren’t typically what you would expect when picking out a formal shoe. However, thanks to a new collaboration with Corthay, ASICS looks to change that notion with a sleek new hybrid shoe. Alongside the French shoe designer, ASICS has upgraded their latest offering for one that can easily be your new favorite dress shoe. While the outside has gotten a significant upgrade, the inside still holds the classic ASICS offerings you expect from your athletic sneakers. 

ASICS x Corthay Hybrid gets dressy

asics burgundy sneakers on model on grass
ASICS / ASICS

Taking on the Asics X-Caliber sneaker, Corthay’s French influence is evident in the new design, which brings it to an entirely new level. Now dubbed the En Piste Hybrid, this sneaker offers Corthay’s iconic patina alongside the ASICS Tiger logo. Using moss-painted calfskin leather uppers and a black calfskin and Goretex fabric lining, the entire sneaker is a true balance of elegance and practicality. Finished with EVA soles and welded construction, the design is built with quality and premium details. For this limited edition shoe, the brands have opted for four new colorways: moss, lie de vin, ebony, and gunmetal. Those interested in these one-of-a-kind sneakers can purchase them via Corthay’s website for a retail price of $1,295. Although this ASICS model is unlike anything you’ve seen from the brand before, it’s certainly a must-have for any fan of the hybrid model.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
REGAL introduces the must-have luxurious dress shoe for the winter
REGAL releases a wingtip shoe
closeup on black wingtip shoes

Although dress shoes are the go-to choice for all formal events, there’s one con to sophisticated footwear. Despite the debonair style, dress shoes tend to lack protection against the elements, making them uncomfortable during the colder months. Even in warmer climates, dress shoes can be an unstable and uneasy choice in rougher terrain. In their newest release, REGAL Shoe & Co. is looking to upgrade the iconic wingtip shoe with one that’s stylish and practical. Reinforced with new footwear features, their latest design ensures your style is sleek even in rough conditions. A worthy investment for future events, REGAL’s latest offering is all about durability and being as comfortable as possible. 
Dressing up the REGAL x GORE-TEX Wing-Tip 

With two new takes on REGAL’s Wing-Tip GXB model, the brand buffed up its formal shoe with GORE-TEX. While the two designs have the same familiar look to them, the added features allow them to be easier to wear in cold conditions. Inside the shoe, GORE-TEX fabric allows for breathability while keeping it waterproof. The outside is made with Japanese Sanyo leather and comes with Vibram outsoles. While both designs are the same, the second design comes with contrast white stitching, giving the shoe more flair. Crafted to be lightweight, durable, and comfortable, this wingtip shoe solves your chilly winter events. Retailing for $330 and $331, both designs are available via REGAL’s web store, along with their previous GORE-TEX designs. Although dress shoes are made to be worn during specific events, having a durable and waterproof pair allows you to be ready for anything. 

Read more
Bodega, ASICS newest collaboration is more than just shoes
Bodega, ASICS release new sneaker
asics sneaker, stanley mug, and coffee bag

Back together for another partnership, Bodega and ASICS are getting ready to celebrate your small wins. As part of a new campaign named “Small Wins Add Up”, the retail store and athletic footwear company are joining forces to help you celebrate the small wins you go through each day. To celebrate the latest collaboration, the duo has released a brand new sneaker that embodies spirit and celebration. With an interesting and vivid new colorway, the two brands again take on a previous ASICS design. While much of the sneaker’s base remains the same, its intricate details and new color pops make it feel like a brand-new shoe. Just in time for the new year, this new drop is set to give you a fresh mindset moving forward. 
Bodega x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 Friends & Family

 

Read more
CNCPTS and Canada Goose’s new sneaker is plucked from the skies
CNCPTS, Canada Goose release new sneaker
close up on green laces

Made to trek through rough terrain easily, the new release from CNCPTS and Canada Goose is a lesson in high-quality construction. As part of a high-quality performance collection, the newest collaborative sneaker from the two brands comes with a sleek and majestic colorway. Inspired by the many colors of the aurora borealis, the latest sneaker is all about intentional features and designs that deliver. While the collection has interesting and statement features, the sneakers ultimately complete the look. Available in one colorway, this sneaker is ideal for all of the adventures you have coming up. 
CNCPTS / Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker High

Crafted using a premium collar with waterproof zippers and stretch collars for comfort, the sneaker has a relaxed fit that doesn’t constrain the foot yet comes with the ultimate protection. Equipped with a rubberized leather wrap, the sneaker is ideal for battling the elements while staying warm. Inside the shoe, the Glacier Trail Sneaker is made with an HDry membrane, an innovative creation that ensures 100% waterproof protection and flexibility. 

Read more