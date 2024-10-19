ASICS' newest collaboration drop

ASICS knows what it takes to build a comfortable walking or running shoe with quality performance. The brand known for its reliability for fitness is bringing that same standard and taking it up a notch with its latest collaboration. Along with Japanese brand nonnative, ASICS is bringing their sneakers outdoors for combined support and durability. Besides the technical upgrades on the shoe, this collaborative sneaker has a sleek and minimalist look that will surely make for an easy fit in your wardrobe. Donning earthy browns, this new drop is as luxurious on the outside as on the inside. With plenty of collaborations reaching for bold hues and out-of-the-box details, the sleek touches on this shoe make this design bold in its own right.

nonnative x ASICS GEL-Terrain

While the collaboration seems typical of an ASICS sneaker on the outside, the inside holds all of the craftsmanship that nonnative is famous for. Crafted with technical welding and no-sew elements, all shoe parts are made with quality standards. The inside contains a GORE-TEX membrane, to help keep your feet warm and dry, even in cold conditions. This design also combines FLYTEFORM cushioning and GEL technology for a lightweight feel that can last all day and in any scenario. The all-brown upper with suede overlays complete the look on the outside, giving it a more sophisticated look for a trail sneaker.

Recommended Videos

A great option for those who simply want quality with an everyday colorway, the GEL-Terrain is a viable choice. An easy-to-style shoe, there’s no doubt this reimagined ASICS design will once again become a crowd favorite. Available via nonnative and ASICS sites, this collaborative sneaker is available for $235.

Buy Now