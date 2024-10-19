 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

nonnative and ASICS bring ‘quiet luxury’ to the trails

ASICS' newest collaboration drop

By
side profile view of brown asics sneaker
ASICS / ASICS

ASICS knows what it takes to build a comfortable walking or running shoe with quality performance. The brand known for its reliability for fitness is bringing that same standard and taking it up a notch with its latest collaboration. Along with Japanese brand nonnative, ASICS is bringing their sneakers outdoors for combined support and durability. Besides the technical upgrades on the shoe, this collaborative sneaker has a sleek and minimalist look that will surely make for an easy fit in your wardrobe. Donning earthy browns, this new drop is as luxurious on the outside as on the inside. With plenty of collaborations reaching for bold hues and out-of-the-box details, the sleek touches on this shoe make this design bold in its own right. 

nonnative x ASICS GEL-Terrain

close up on shoe in tree
nonnative / nonnative

While the collaboration seems typical of an ASICS sneaker on the outside, the inside holds all of the craftsmanship that nonnative is famous for. Crafted with technical welding and no-sew elements, all shoe parts are made with quality standards. The inside contains a GORE-TEX membrane, to help keep your feet warm and dry, even in cold conditions. This design also combines FLYTEFORM cushioning and GEL technology for a lightweight feel that can last all day and in any scenario. The all-brown upper with suede overlays complete the look on the outside, giving it a more sophisticated look for a trail sneaker. 

Recommended Videos

A great option for those who simply want quality with an everyday colorway, the GEL-Terrain is a viable choice. An easy-to-style shoe, there’s no doubt this reimagined ASICS design will once again become a crowd favorite. Available via nonnative and ASICS sites, this collaborative sneaker is available for $235.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Quiet Luxury Shines Through in DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES’ FW24
Timeless looks with guaranteed quality are front and center
Man in a henley at a cabin

Quiet luxury is defined by the indulgence of basic garments that embody the most classic of looks while maintaining a high level of quality. Items like leather jackets, cardigans, tees, jeans, and Oxford shoes are all considered the basic calling cards of a man who loves a life of quiet luxury. Some brands have spent years in the pursuit of high-quality basics adored by the masses of men looking for the building blocks of a great wardrobe. DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES recently released its fall and winter lookbook, and the one thing that stands out among the staples the brand is known for is its adherence to the classic building blocks. Since they are one of the brands focused on high quality that you can trust, they are the newest members of the exclusive quiet luxury club.
Timeless Quality

If you have followed us here at The Manual for a while, you will know that a good pair of jeans is a man's best friend. They go anywhere with him and can help him accomplish anything he sets his mind to. DEVIL DOG is known for being one of the top denim makers in the industry, providing jeans in dozens of styles, cuts, washes, and colors that work as hard as you do. This year, they continue expanding that collection and now include henleys, polos, CPO shackets, and graphic tees to provide you with the look of classic Americana along with the quality that promises to be some of the last garments you'll ever need to buy even though you will likely buy more.
Shop DEVIL DOG New Arrivals

Read more
Red Wing Heritage and Engineered Garments transform the Oxford into a streetwear shoe
New Red Wing Heritage Oxford shoe
model wearing black pants and black loafers

On its own, Red Wing Heritage’s Irish Setter Oxford shoe is a classic and timeless model that has served as the perfect dress shoe for ages. While there’s no beating the luxury and sophistication of a traditional black Oxford, their latest collaboration is a subtle spin that brings the design into a new era. Along with Engineered Garments, Red Wing Heritage has revived its famed style with the Triple Black Irish Setter, an Oxford shoe for modern times. Just as the name reveals, this design brings in three different black materials to create a subtle contrast that’s just enough to add flair to a traditional shoe. While it may not seem drastically different from a black Oxford, the slight change between materials and the quality behind the craftsmanship is a one-of-a-kind, contemporary yet timeless detail. 
Engineered Garments x Redwing - Irish Setter

The Irish Setter Oxford shoe from Red Wing was already a classic piece that could easily serve in various situations. With this new release, both brands looked to create versatility with an updated look. Using Chrome, Abilene Roughout, and Harness black leather in the design, the shoe showcases a different texture at every turn. The unique texture and feel of each piece of leather gives the shoe a refreshed feel, instead of the same traditional leather Oxford you can find. Although the outside has a more modern feel, the inside is still equipped with the stability and comfort you’ve come to expect from Red Wing and Engineered Garments. A sleek black monochrome option, this luxurious Oxford is the perfect blend of timeless design with modern detailing. This Oxford shoe retails for $460 and is available via Nepenthes NY’s website and locations.

Read more
Martine Rose, Clarks add volume to the classic loafer
New Martine Rose, Clarks collaboration
lilac padded oxford shoes on green table

Everyone knows the versatility and sophistication that a loafer has to offer. The loafer is a traditional dress shoe that has slowly become an everyday shoe rather than reserved for formal events only. Because this footwear has earned its way into everyday looks, the key is making it unique from your average formal shoe. Thanks to Martine Rose and Clarks, this is no longer a problem, as they’ve created a one-of-a-kind shoe that mixes street style with the timeless loafer. As part of their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, these two brands have decided to give the loafer a comfortable and cushioned upgrade, without disregarding style. 
‘Coming Up Roses’ footwear collection

Along with a remixed loafer, Martine Rose has updated Clarks’ Oxford, Torhill Hi, and Clog designs. Each was redesigned in bold hues and a unique extra padding on the outside, to provide more volume and design. The Torhill Hi designs are available in black, pink, orange, and brown crocodile leather. Torhill Hi’s easy-to-wear slip-on style makes for an ideal option for colder weather looks.  The Clog was also released in similar black, orange, and brown crocodile leather materials. Clarks’ Wearers can find Clarks’ mid-heel Oxford shoes in black, lilac, and orange hues. Each design comes with Martine Rose’s touch of extra padding, along with Clark’s typical support system for comfort. An easy way to upgrade your daily looks, these pastels and pops of color will add a unique flair to your looks. This footwear collection ranges from $180 to $290 and is available on Martine Rose and Clark's websites. Select retailers will also carry pieces. 

Read more