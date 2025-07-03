Hunter x Represent redefines western style with a new cowboy boot drop

When it comes to creating a sturdy yet stylish boot that can withstand rain and the elements, Hunter is well established as a major player in the industry. Known for their chic yet practical rainboots, Hunter has nailed the concept of balancing style with function, even in the most extreme environments. Now, with fellow British-based brand, Represent, Hunter is taking on a new frontier: the American West. While both brands hail from the United Kingdom, this partnership explores the ultimate Americana footwear, the cowboy boot. With a fusion piece that embodies this heritage silhouette, both brands have elevated the style with their distinctive British flair. Bringing two new boot styles to the table, this collaboration draws inspiration from Western aesthetics, featuring details reminiscent of vintage cowboy boots.

Hunter x Represent takes on the cowboy boot with British flair

Taking Hunter’s Original Wellington Boot silhouette as a base, the two UK brands have reimagined the design and brought it to the OG Short Boot and Play Short Boot. Now featuring a cut top line, distressed detailing, and 3D embossed textures, these details evoke the look and feel of classic cowboy boots. Both boots are made of 100% rubber and are available in black and dark brown colorways. Along with the two boots, the Hunter x Represent collection also features faded apparel and accessories, including baseball caps and bandanas. The Hunter x Represent collection is now available via Represent’s website and in the Represent Manchester and Los Angeles stores. The Play Short Boot retails for $305, while the Original Short Boot has a retail price of $345.