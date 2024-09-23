 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Traveling to London will cost you more in 2025

The details of the UK's new electronic travel authorization

By
London flowers and buildings
Ming Jun Tan / Unsplash

Travelers planning a trip to the United Kingdom in 2025 will need to budget for an additional fee as the country rolls out its long-awaited electronic travel authorization (ETA) system. Starting November 27, 2024, all non-British and non-Irish citizens will be required to obtain an ETA or an eVisa before entering the UK.

The new policy mandates that eligible non-Europeans apply for an ETA ahead of their travels, with the requirement taking effect on January 8, 2025. Eligible European travelers will also be impacted, as they will need to apply for an ETA starting March 5, 2025, with enforcement beginning on April 2, 2025.

Recommended Videos

The UK government emphasizes that the ETA is a crucial step in modernizing border security and ensuring a smoother travel experience. However, travelers should be prepared for these new costs, which could affect their travel plans and budgets for trips to iconic destinations like London.

Related

Electronic Travel Authorization: the details

person holding a passport with luggage on the ground
nappy / Pexels

Once obtained, the electronic travel authorization will be digitally linked to each traveler’s passport. The application fee is set at £10 ($13.05), and the authorization will be valid for multiple trips over a two-year period or until the passport expires, allowing stays of up to six months at a time.

For information on ETA eligibility, travelers can visit GOV.UK. The application process will be straightforward and accessible through the UK ETA app, making it easy to secure authorization. Each traveler, including children of any age, must have their own ETA, and applicants can typically expect a response within three business days.

In addition to the UK’s new requirements, Europe plans to introduce its own pre-authorization system next year called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), expected to launch no earlier than mid-2025. This will involve a fee of €7 ($7.71) for travelers from visa-exempt countries, including the U.S., to enter 30 different European nations.

Editors’ Recommendations

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
Everything you need to know about viewing fall foliage at Acadia National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities at this national park destination
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

Acadia National Park  in Maine is one of the country's most well-loved destinations for seeing fall foliage. The unique mix of coastal cliffs, forests, and mountains has much to offer leaf-peepers, and a lot of that is due to the diverse variety of tree species found in the area. Multiple kinds of maples, birches, and oaks create a vibrant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows that you won't want to miss.

So, how do you make sure you catch it all this year? Here is everything you need to know about viewing Acadia National Park fall foliage.
How to time your trip to see peak foliage at Acadia National Park

Read more
The coolest secret hotel perks you’d never know about
Hotels.com reveals the best secret hotel perks
Hotel room

When booking a hotel, you might expect the usual amenities: a cozy bed, free WiFi, maybe a complimentary breakfast. But what if your stay could offer so much more? Hotels.com has just launched its annual Hotel Room Innsights Report, revealing surprising services and unheard-of perks from over 400 partner hotels worldwide. 

Hotels around the world are elevating the guest experience by offering truly unique and personalized perks that go far beyond typical amenities. Some of the coolest perks revealed in Hotel.com’s report include:

Read more
Science reveals which National Park you should visit for the best fall foliage
Go leaf peeping in these national parks
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

The change of seasons is upon us, which means it's time to start thinking about when and where to go to see the stunning colors this year! OnX, an outdoors tech company, is here to help. This brand is well known for off-roading, back country, and hunting map apps, which are trusted by millions nationwide. Now, they have made it easier to gauge leaf peeping prospects by utilizing their state-of-the-art satellites to measure the deciduous tree density in our favorite National Parks. Pack your gear and get ready to explore — here are the National Parks you shouldn’t miss this season.
OnX's top 9 National Parks for seeing fall colors this year

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Read more