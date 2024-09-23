The details of the UK's new electronic travel authorization

Travelers planning a trip to the United Kingdom in 2025 will need to budget for an additional fee as the country rolls out its long-awaited electronic travel authorization (ETA) system. Starting November 27, 2024, all non-British and non-Irish citizens will be required to obtain an ETA or an eVisa before entering the UK.

The new policy mandates that eligible non-Europeans apply for an ETA ahead of their travels, with the requirement taking effect on January 8, 2025. Eligible European travelers will also be impacted, as they will need to apply for an ETA starting March 5, 2025, with enforcement beginning on April 2, 2025.

The UK government emphasizes that the ETA is a crucial step in modernizing border security and ensuring a smoother travel experience. However, travelers should be prepared for these new costs, which could affect their travel plans and budgets for trips to iconic destinations like London.

Electronic Travel Authorization: the details

Once obtained, the electronic travel authorization will be digitally linked to each traveler’s passport. The application fee is set at £10 ($13.05), and the authorization will be valid for multiple trips over a two-year period or until the passport expires, allowing stays of up to six months at a time.

For information on ETA eligibility, travelers can visit GOV.UK. The application process will be straightforward and accessible through the UK ETA app, making it easy to secure authorization. Each traveler, including children of any age, must have their own ETA, and applicants can typically expect a response within three business days.

In addition to the UK’s new requirements, Europe plans to introduce its own pre-authorization system next year called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), expected to launch no earlier than mid-2025. This will involve a fee of €7 ($7.71) for travelers from visa-exempt countries, including the U.S., to enter 30 different European nations.