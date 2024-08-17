 Skip to main content
When is the best time to visit London? It depends

Big Ben, the U.K. Parliament, and the London Eye in London, England, U.K.
London is a city with something for everyone, no matter the time of year. But when is the best time to visit? Let’s explore the various seasons and highlight the unique experiences each one offers in this iconic city.

Spring (March-May)

london street during the day
As the weather warms up in spring, London’s parks and gardens burst into bloom. With temperatures ranging from 39°F to 62°F, it’s perfect for outdoor activities like wandering through Kew Gardens, taking a stroll in Hyde Park, or enjoying the floral displays at Regent’s Park.

Spring also kicks off London’s cultural season with events like the Chelsea Flower Show in May, a must-see for garden enthusiasts. Plus, you won’t want to miss the excitement of the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race, usually held in April, where you can join the cheering crowds along the River Thames.

Summer (June-August)

big ben in london during day
Summer is one of the most popular times to visit London, and it’s easy to see why. The city comes alive with long days and warm temperatures, averaging between 53°F to 71°F. It’s the perfect season for exploring London’s outdoor attractions, from the South Bank’s lively scene to the historic Tower of London and the scenic Hampstead Heath.

Summer is also packed with events. You can catch the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July or experience the colorful Notting Hill Carnival in August. It’s also the perfect time to enjoy open-air theater performances or relax at a rooftop bar with stunning city views.

Autumn (September-November)

black light post near tree
During autumn in London, the city’s parks and streets transform golden and red hues. With temperatures ranging from 41°F to 66°F, it’s a comfortable season for sightseeing without the summer crowds.

Autumn also brings its own set of cultural events, such as the London Film Festival in October, which showcases contemporary cinema from around the world. If you visit in autumn, you can celebrate Bonfire Night on November 5th with fireworks or even enjoy the Thames Festival in September, which celebrates the iconic river with cultural and artistic events.

Winter (December-February)

black taxi in the street passing through harods mall during nighttime
During winter in London, the city sparkles with festive lights, Christmas markets, and ice skating rinks. Although temperatures can be chilly, ranging from 36°F to 47°F, the festive atmosphere is heartwarming.

Highlights of the winter season include the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, a festive fair with rides, food stalls, and entertainment. You can ring in the New Year with fireworks along the Thames. Plus, winter is a great time to explore London’s museums and galleries, which are less crowded than in the summer.

So, when is the best time to visit London?

aerial photography of london during night
Many agree the best time to visit London is March through May when the weather is nice and the city is green, so if you love mild weather and blooming landscapes, spring is ideal. However, London offers something special in every season. No matter when you choose to visit, London’s timeless allure promises an unforgettable experience.

FAQs

red telephone booth next to white concrete building
What is the rainy season in London?

London experiences rain throughout the year, but the wettest months are typically October and November. However, showers can occur at any time, so it’s always wise to carry an umbrella.

How many days do you need in London?

To fully appreciate London’s main attractions and soak in its atmosphere, a stay of 4 to 5 days is recommended. This allows plenty of time to visit key sites such as the British Museum, Buckingham Palace, and the Tower of London, and enjoy some leisure time in its parks and neighborhoods.

What is a good month to visit the UK?

March through May are considered great months to visit the UK. During these times, the weather is generally mild and pleasant, and you can avoid the peak tourist crowds of summer.

What are the best ways to get around London? 

London has a great public transport system, including the iconic red buses, the Tube (underground subway), and trains. Consider getting an Oyster card or a contactless payment card for easy travel. Walking and cycling are also great ways to explore the city.

What should I pack for a trip to London?

Pack layers for varying weather conditions, comfortable walking shoes, an umbrella, and appropriate clothing for the activities you plan to do. In the winter, bring a warm coat, and in the summer, don’t forget your sunglasses and sunscreen.

How can I avoid the tourist crowds in London?

While London’s iconic attractions are worth visiting, you can escape the crowds by exploring lesser-known areas. Consider visiting museums on quieter weekdays or exploring parks outside the central city.

