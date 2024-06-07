Tennis movies are some of our favorite sports movies

Tennis may not be for every sports fan, but the competitive appeal must feel relatable to most, if not all, people who engage in other games. Unlike team sports like football, where you can rely on others in the group, tennis requires mental stamina and physical conditioning that puts all of the pressure on the single individual. A tennis match is a battle of attrition and juxtapositions of personalities, a one-on-one affair that has made for some great thematic material in Hollywood.
While many of the best tennis movies are biographical or documentaries, they still get the blood flowing with epic tales of rivalries and historical drama. Non-tennis fans might still love the romance or sexual tension in other films on the list, while some movies are not even about tennis but use the sport as a backdrop or in key scenes of the film. These are the best tennis movies for every type of sports fan to enjoy!
