8 shows like You that are just as addictive and twisted

After five seasons of twists, murders, and weird obsessions, Joe Goldberg’s story on Netflix’s You has come to a close. The crime drama has been a staple on the streamer with its mix of great characters and binge-worthy mystery that makes it feel like the best parts of a true crime documentary you’d watch on Oxygen on a rainy Saturday afternoon while you’re sick. While it might not have been the best show on Netflix, You was a great way to get sucked into a different world with interesting storylines for several hours each season.

If you’re already missing the soapy, addictive drama of You, we have plenty of similar shows for you to watch next. They range from Emmy-worthy Golden Age dramas to junk-food style crime mysteries that follow parallel themes and arcs to the Netflix hit. These are the shows like You to watch next.

Recommended Videos

Chloe (2022) 1 Season Genre Mystery, Drama Stars Erin Doherty, Poppy Gilbert, Scott Rose-Marsh Created by Alice Seabright Watch on Amazon Chloe is the story of a miserable woman who climbs into a pit of deceit and lies while trying to discover the secrets of her childhood friend’s death. Becky is the woman who decides to transform her identity into her deceased friend, often posing as Chloe, in the hope that she can improve her life and emulate the journey of her peers. She has to find the right balance between stalking Chloe’s inner circle and not getting embroiled in drama that belongs to someone else. The focus on obsession, fake identities, and psychological horror is perfect for fans of mystery thrillers.

Dexter (2006) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson Created by James Manos Jr. Watch on Netflix Dexter is the more sophisticated version of You. Starring Michael C. Hall as a killer with a very specific set of rules regarding who deserves to die, Dexter operates much like Joe Goldberg does, but with very different motivations. Dexter has love interests, but his stalking and obsessions are usually focused on other serial killers, not on the woman he has feelings for. Dexter has expanded its reach in recent years with spinoffs such as Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection. Jennifer Carpenter gives a great supporting performance as Dexter’s sister, and superstar guest actors like John Lithgow elevate the script.

Barry (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan Created by Alec Berg, Bill Hader Watch on max Barry stars Bill Hader as a hitman who is conflicted between his murderous past and the newfound present he stumbles into once moving to Los Angeles. He starts to find a softer side of his personality when he begins acting, but Hollywood doesn’t erase his homicidal intentions or those who have beef with him. This show is a little more complex than You, but it still deals with double lives and murder mysteries. Bill Hader was one of the most awarded actors of the 2010s for his turn in Barry.

Ozark (2017) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz Created by Mark Williams, Bill Dubuque Watch on Netflix Ozark follows a middle class family with a lot of hidden evil dwelling deep in their souls. Patriarch Marty isn’t happy with his everyday life as a financial analyst. He gets involved with all the wrong people when the Mexican cartel taps him to launder money. A move to the Ozarks region of Missouri doesn’t solve many of their issues. Soon, the entire family realizes they might like the power and the intrigue of the drug world more than they could have ever imagined. This has the thrill of You with the literary themes and aesthetic of Breaking Bad.

Killing Eve (2018) tv-14 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Watch on Netflix Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are excellent in this buddy-thriller murder mystery in which both women are addicted to the idea of one-upping each other. Oh plays an investigator, Comer plays a trained killer, but both ladies are more intelligent than they thought. The first two seasons are the most popular, but the show still entertains right through to the last episode.

MINDHUNTER (2017) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv Created by Joe Penhall Watch on Netflix MINDHUNTER is for true crime enthusiasts. The series follows FBI agents as they try to get down to the nitty gritty of what makes a killer tick. The strategies they use aren’t always pretty, but the drama is extremely engulfing and immersive. The storyline is more intense than in You, but Joe Goldberg would definitely fit the profile of some of the psychos in this show. David Fincher’s involvement in this show is more than enough to give it a look.

The Flight Attendant (2020) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Comedy Stars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Deniz Akdeniz Created by Steve Yockey Watch on max The Flight Attendant is a murder mystery that works backwards and forwards. Equal parts inverted mystery and psycho drama, Kaley Cuoco plays a flight attendant who is suspected of killing someone, but she can’t remember a single thing about the event. The series never takes itself too seriously and became an early hit for Max back in the pandemic era at the beginning of the decade.