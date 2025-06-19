 Skip to main content
Tony Soprano vs. Walter White: Who is the ultimate antihero?

TV's biggest heavyweights duke it out for the antihero crown

By
The cast of The Sopranos
HBO

Sports fans often debate between two heavyweight legends. For basketball, it’s LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Switching to tennis, you have Roger Federer fans and Rafael Nadal diehards. Debates like these are ingrained in the culture of athletics, but TV fans have their own version of this sparring match.

Tony Soprano from The Sopranos and Walter White from Breaking Bad are the two characters who still send shockwaves through every drama in the 21st century. These men were the perfect mix of good and evil. They navigated family life and the criminal underworld with cunning intelligence and ruthless risk-taking. Every show with morally gray characters at the center owes its storyboard to Walter and Tony, but which character deserves the antihero crown? This is Tony Soprano vs. Walter White for all the marbles.

Who was the more complex character?

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad season 5
Ursula Coyote / AMC

Tony Soprano was such a multifaceted character that he needed a therapist to sort out his issues. Watching a middle-aged mobster with mommy issues sort out his misery with a professional brought much-needed mental health representation to mainstream audiences. It proved that no amount of toxic masculinity or stereotyping can take away the myriad of problems all people have on a daily basis, no matter what walk of life they hail from.

We learn so much about Tony’s overall personality from his therapy, but creator David Chase also paid close attention to his protagonist’s opinions on social issues, race relations, politics, and more. From debating whether gay people should be allowed in the mafia to being bothered by his daughter dating a Black man, The Sopranos used a variety of storylines to illustrate Tony’s complex moral code.

Breaking Bad doesn’t spend nearly as much screen time showing Walter White’s personality outside of being a father and a drug lord. The tight script hones in on Walter’s moral descent with precision that doesn’t allow creator Vince Gilligan to be concerned with any other proceedings. This doesn’t mean Walter isn’t complex, though. We don’t need to know whether Walter is racist or homophobic to understand his ego or motivations. Both shows serve their protagonists’ purposes. We’ll call this category a draw.

Who had a bigger impact on the TV industry?

The Sopranos (P621) "Made In America"
HBO

Tony Soprano was the first antihero, but that doesn’t mean he was automatically the most impactful. Yes, Tony opened the floodgates, and Walter White is one of the characters who wouldn’t exist without him. Dexter Morgan, Rick Grimes, Negan, Jimmy McGill, Billy Butcher, and Don Draper are all just figments of imagination if Tony hadn’t proved that bad people could be heroes in front of the proper audience.

Walter’s journey was a more satisfying one, though, and his impact on the TV industry at large might just be larger. Breaking Bad’s story was so addictive that it almost single-handedly revolutionized the binge-watching model. Netflix needed a signature show to demonstrate the power of immersing oneself in hours upon hours of viewing in one sitting. Walter’s roller coaster ride to the bottom was like taking the meth that the characters in the show were selling. This makes Walter White’s influence just as large as Tony Soprano’s. This is a draw yet again.

Who would win in a fight?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad
Lewis Jacobs / AMC

This is more of a fan-fiction, Reddit-thread type debate, but it would be a shame not to include it here. Walter and Tony were alpha dogs because they always defeated their enemies even when they were undermanned. Who would win if they were pitted against each other in a fight? Tony is obviously a physical brute. If they were in hand-to-hand combat, the mob boss would take down Walter with relative ease.

Heisenberg never tried to kill an opponent with strength, though. Walter’s intelligence was his superpower, and he used it to trick his enemies into harm’s way. Who can forget Gus getting blown up by Hector in the season 4 finale? Walter leveraged his enemy’s weakness to lure him into a trap. The next thing you knew, Gus had half a face and no life left to live. If Walter could operate with a low profile, I’m picking him to take out Tony.

Which character had more redeeming traits?

The most important part of being an antihero is having redeeming traits. Without something good lying beneath the surface, both Tony and Walter are just flat-out evil villains. Both men are fathers and husbands who tried their best to serve their families. Walter believed cooking meth would provide financially for his wife and children after his imminent death. Tony’s mob life allowed his family to live a luxurious lifestyle. Both were working with dirty blood money, though. Not exactly a good quality.

This comes down to who was more authentically good to the people in their lives. Walter’s madness was fueled by selfishness and an insecurity lying deep beneath the surface. Walter wasn’t capable of having a single human moment with his loved ones (he couldn’t even go-kart with Jesse). Tony was sometimes willing to take off the mob cap and be a real person. He even died enjoying a dinner with his folks in a diner. He played video games with A.J. He took his daughter for a college tour.

Walter tried to get his son drunk to prove he was in control of him. In a race to the bottom of the morality totem pole, Walter gets there just a little bit quicker. Tony is the character with the slightly more redeeming ethical center, and in the process breaks the ties from the above categories.

Tony Soprano is the ultimate TV antihero.

