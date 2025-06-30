Reacher season 4 was just forced to recast a major role

As fans anticipate the fourth season of Reacher, one of the biggest shows on Amazon, Deadline is reporting that a major role in the new season was just recast. Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette will be taking on the role of Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman who apparently has a substantial role in the upcoming season.

The role was originally supposed to be played by Jay Baruchel, who had to drop after filming had already commenced to attend to a personal matter. According to Deadline, Rodriguez-Marquette was cast almost immediately after notices went out for the role, and he was filming just a few days later.

In addition to Rodriguez-Marquette, the new season will also include Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Indonesian-French singer Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson, all of whom are joining the cast for the first time.

The new season of Reacher will apparently follow the plot of Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in the series by Lee Child. That book was originally released in 2009 and starts with Reacher interfering on a New York City subway after he sees a woman who’s displaying all the signs of a suicide bomber. That initial encounter leads into a broader conspiracy that involves the Pentagon and political assassins.

The third season of Reacher debuted back in February of this year and quickly became the biggest returning series in the network’s history. Given that success, the show seems likely to run for as long as Amazon can convince its stars to keep coming back for more. Rodriguez-Marquette’s instant decision to join the show speaks to how overwhelmingly popular it has become.