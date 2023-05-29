 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best Marvel movies, ranked

With 32 MCU movies to choose from, we think the top 10 stand tall above the rest

Shawn Laib
By

Some people don’t like the dominance displayed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, as it seemingly blocks out all of the other great cinema on display at the movie theater and at home. Still, there’s no denying the pop culture influence and the mainstream adulation towards the superheroes that make up these 32 films in the MCU. With almost 15 years of movies to choose from, most have been a hit, but several also didn’t live up to expectations. We’re here to help you watch the 10 best Marvel movies, from the Avengers movies to all of the niche MCU movies that make the universe stick and come together in special unison. You can watch nearly all of these movies on Disney Plus!

10. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
10. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
132m
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Zhang Meng'er
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

  There is a glaring lack of Asian representation in the superhero genre, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helps to fill that void with excellent storytelling and choreography. The film honors the cultural traditions it’s trying to uphold while entertaining with spectacular action sequences. Simu Liu and Awkwafina are amongst a talented cast of actors.

Recommended Videos
9. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
9. Captain America: Civil War
147m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

You know that saying, “the calm before the storm”? Captain America: Civil War is the great antithesis of this blanket statement. The film serves as a sort of explosive precursor to the events that are about to take place in the upcoming The Avengers movies, and it also solidly continues the story of Captain America (Chris Evans). Tom Holland got his first screen time as Peter Parker in this film.

8. Ant-Man (2015)
8. Ant-Man
117m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
Stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly
Directed by Peyton Reed
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

While not one of the MCU’s most famous protagonists, Ant-Man is a lovable and relatable hero who has garnered significant popularity in recent years in due no small part to the awesome everyman effect of Paul Rudd. The prolific comedic actor showed off his dramatic chops in a movie that felt more like a heist than a hero flick, but it stands out as one of the most unique entries in the MCU.

7. The Avengers (2012)
7. The Avengers
143m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
Directed by Joss Whedon
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The first film in The Avengers series seems small in comparison to its sequels, but that doesn’t mean it had any less of an impact on fans of the MCU. This movie helped to bring all of the straggling plot threads in the previous Marvel movies together into one thrilling story line, and it spawned many references throughout other forms of media to the power of creating an all-star team that cannot be beat. The chemistry of Marvel’s bedrock actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans was a pleasure to see blossom for the first time. 

6. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
6. Guardians of the Galaxy
121m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure
Stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista
Directed by James Gunn
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Many of Marvel’s movies are about one hero. From Peter Parker and Steve Rogers to Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, trying to become evil’s bane is often a solo act, and it can become a little repetitive from an audience’s perspective. Enter the Guardians of the Galaxy. With Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and several other big names in the cast, this film showed the world that superhero antics could be a team effort. The iconic pop music and cultural references that fill the movie make it even more beloved.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
133m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Drama
Stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed by Jon Watts
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Spider-Man is arguably the most popular hero in the Marvel universe. Peter Parker is almost the company’s version of Clark Kent. Therefore, finding the right actor to embody the character in his debut outing in the MCU was vital. With this great power comes great responsibility (I had to do it!). Tom Holland turned out to be everything fans of the comics could ever dream of and more. His ability to turn on the charming boyish naïveté while simultaneously battling the villainous Vulture (Michael Keaton), resulted in an incredibly fun summer blockbuster.

4. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
4. Thor: Ragnarok
131m
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Comedy
Stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett
Directed by Taika Waititi
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

A big difference between Marvel films and their competition (like, say, the DC Extended Universe) is the willingness to laugh at yourself. Remember, superheroes are typically grown-ups running around in their underwear exhibiting powers that simply don’t exist in our real world. Thor: Ragnarok is the funniest movie in the MCU, and it’s accompanied with an excellent storyboard and a laundry list of great actors. Chris Hemsworth shows off an extension of his acting chops as the God of Thunder, and Tom Hiddleston turns in another great supporting performance as Thor’s brother, Loki

3. Iron Man (2008)
3. Iron Man
126m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges
Directed by Jon Favreau
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The entire MCU would have never existed without the greatness of Iron Man. Showing Tony Stark’s evolution from grade-A jackass into a semi-heroic badass, director Jon Favreau and star Robert Downey Jr. had to have known they were cooking up an exquisite alchemic medley of comic book creativity. This was the first film in the MCU, and it catapulted Downey Jr.’s star-status back into hyper overdrive. He helped to serve as a de-facto mascot for the franchise henceforth.

2. Black Panther (2018)
2. Black Panther
135m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
Stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o
Directed by Ryan Coogler
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

It’s rare for a Marvel film to feel like it’s making a grander thematic statement in the canon of film history, but this Ryan Coogler-directed smash hit was certainly just that. Demonstrating the power of Black superheroes in all of their glory, Black Panther captured the minds and imaginations of kids and adults all over the world. Beyond the social progressivism that makes the movie iconic, the story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and his rivalry with Eric Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is a fascinating and well-acted plot all on its own merit.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
1. Avengers: Endgame
181m
Genre Adventure, Science Fiction, Action
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The culmination of over a decade of MCU material, Avengers: Endgame felt like much more than just a movie. The penultimate film in Phase 3 was an event that got everyone talking worldwide. Even folks who had never seen a Marvel flick flocked to the theater to see what all the hubbub was about. Unfortunately for casuals, you definitely need a knowledge of what’s happened so far to get enjoyment out of director Kevin Feige’s work. This is the last film with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. 

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 11 best Sean Connery movies of all time
These films starring the Scottish actor rise above the rest
best sean connery movies ranked seanconnery1

Connery leans on the classic Bond Aston Martin on the set of Goldfinger.
If you're too young to remember the hype around Sean Connery, ask your parents or grandparents what it was like to be a movie fan during his era of stardom. There wasn't a person on the planet who didn't immediately think of Connery when listing the actors with the biggest screen presence. But what is it that makes this man so incredibly iconic? Could it be because he never changes his voice for movies because “the emotions should be the same, internationally”? Perhaps it’s because of his unique Scottish accent that any novice impersonator is sure to try and mimic. All we know for sure is: Connery’s James Bond is -- for an overwhelming majority -- the best and most memorable of all 007 iterations in history.
Though his big on-screen break was as the devilishly handsome and smooth secret agent, real fans know that Sean Connery was much more than that. Besides being a respectful, earnest, and successful actor, Connery spent his first 25 years -- starting at the age of 7 -- working manual labor jobs and eventually joining the Royal Navy at 16. Truly a man of many hidden talents, he also took dance lessons for 11 years, was offered a soccer contract with Manchester United, and also spent time working as a nude model for art students after being honorably discharged from the military.
There are so many reasons to love the late, great Sir Sean Connery, but we are here to praise him for his most memorable on-screen performances. Yes, James Bond will, of course, be mentioned, but we also bring out the later films in his career that made him so much himself. So mix yourself a vodka martini “shaken, not stirred” and help us celebrate the shining star that was Sean Connery.

Dr. No (1962)

Read more
The 10 best action movies on Amazon Prime that will blow you away
From The Tomorrow War to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, these are the best movies you can watch on Amazon Prime
how to watch the tomorrow war online

There's a reason action movies are so popular. The best action movies can thrill you with a dazzling combination of car chases, fight scenes, and special effects. The best action movies can also, and this is important, be wonderfully dumb. Indeed, the plot of an action movie is typically fairly unimportant, as long as the set pieces that get you from sequence to sequence are compelling enough. If you're looking for some great action, you don't need to look much further than these, which are some of the best action movies on Amazon Prime. Whether your goal is to find something gritty and realistic or something completely silly but joyous nonetheless, Prime has plenty of great movies to choose from.

For more great action movies, you can check out the best action movies on Netflix or the best action movies on Hulu.

Read more
The 16 best war movies of all time, ranked
From Inglourious Basterds to The Thin Red Line, there are the best war movies that you can stream now.
Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, and other actors playing as American soldiers riding a boat in "Saving Private Ryan."

War movies are among the most morally sticky films produced in Hollywood. While the best war movies go out of their way to reveal the violence and bloodshed that comes with any armed conflict, many can't help but valorize the men and women who fight in these wars. As a result, many movies about war end up glorifying war even if the creative voices behind the project didn't intend them to. In the best war movies, though, moral questions are never easily answered. Well, unless your war movie is a Star Wars movie. 
If you want black-and-white morality, this list of the best action movies on Netflix may better fit the bill. 

War movies, on the other hand, often speak to the way that violence breaks men, even if they believe in their cause. These war movies will shake you to your core, and remind you that humanity is capable of being messy and violent just as frequently as it is brave and valorous. 

Read more