Dystopian TV at its best: 8 must-see shows like The Handmaid’s Tale

If you’re like me, you might have been taken by surprise to find out that one of Hulu’s biggest original hits of the last decade was finally coming to a close this spring. The Handmaid’s Tale dominated dystopian television discourse in the mid-to-late 2010s. It proved Hulu’s worth in the streaming space and adapted Margaret Atwood’s novel for a new generation of fans. While the first season was award-winning and fawned over by audiences worldwide, further seasons saw a decline in pop culture relevance.
What started out as a brilliant take on the consequences of women being forced to manipulate their bodies for the United States government teetered on repetitive as the characters maneuvered the same plot lines, and the themes bordered on stale. The final season just came to a close, and most people were happy with the sixth season and its finale. If you’re already missing it and want other contemplative, post-apocalyptic shows, these are the shows like The Handmaid’s Tale to watch next.