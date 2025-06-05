 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Dystopian TV at its best: 8 must-see shows like The Handmaid’s Tale

These shows will make you think about the world in a new way

By
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Hulu

If you’re like me, you might have been taken by surprise to find out that one of Hulu’s biggest original hits of the last decade was finally coming to a close this spring. The Handmaid’s Tale dominated dystopian television discourse in the mid-to-late 2010s. It proved Hulu’s worth in the streaming space and adapted Margaret Atwood’s novel for a new generation of fans. While the first season was award-winning and fawned over by audiences worldwide, further seasons saw a decline in pop culture relevance.

What started out as a brilliant take on the consequences of women being forced to manipulate their bodies for the United States government teetered on repetitive as the characters maneuvered the same plot lines, and the themes bordered on stale. The final season just came to a close, and most people were happy with the sixth season and its finale. If you’re already missing it and want other contemplative, post-apocalyptic shows, these are the shows like The Handmaid’s Tale to watch next.

Recommended Videos

Upload (2020)

Upload
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards
Created by
Greg Daniels
Watch on Amazon

Upload is one of the more creative shows Prime Video has produced despite not getting a lot of fanfare compared to The Boys or Fallout. The show follows an afterlife that takes place in a digital world. Characters are sent to the cloud after they die, but not everyone gets the traditional existence they’ve come to expect after they take their last breath. The series is a dynamic and often funny look at the way humans have limited control in their destinies, crafting apt parallels to the way The Handmaid’s Tale dissects personal liberties and freedoms.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Plot Against America (2020)

The Plot Against America
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Zoe Kazan
Created by
David Simon, Ed Burns
Watch on max

The Plot Against America is a scary but endlessly fascinating examination of what would have happened if Franklin Roosevelt hadn’t won reelection as President of the United States in the early 1940s. With Charles Lindbergh as the leader of the free world, fascism and bigotry reign supreme, and the country dives headfirst into a Nazi-like state. David Simon of The Wire is behind the camera, and Winona Ryder of Stranger Things stars in front of it. Tons of star power and great source material from author Phillip Roth make this miniseries a must-see.

The Americans (2013)

The Americans
tv-ma
6 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor
Created by
Joe Weisberg
Watch on Hulu

The Americans is an underrated candidate for show of the decade during the 2010s. This is a rich and layered story about a Soviet spy couple who move into a run-of-the-mill Virginia neighborhood. Posing as your stereotypical Americans, they navigate their personal and professional lives as USSR agents against the complex backdrop of tension between their home country and the one they’re tasked with infiltrating. Keri Russell, who now stars in The Diplomat, is excellent as usual here.

Orphan Black (2013)

Orphan Black
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Josh Vokey
Created by
Graeme Manson, John Fawcett
Watch on Amazon

Orphan Black is about a woman who assumes the identity of someone who she eventually finds out was a clone of herself. The complications of pretending to be someone she isn’t, even if that someone is supposedly identical, makes you think about the inherent uniqueness of each person on this planet. The series is a beautiful mix of science fiction elements that dig into the ethics of not only human cloning, but also the philosophical nature of being alive.

Colony (2016)

Colony
tv-14
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Tory Kittles
Created by
Carlton Cuse, Ryan Condal, Wes Tooke
Watch on Peacock

Colony was a victim of early cancellation on USA Network, and it’s an absolute shame because it was telling one of the most interesting alien occupation stories on TV. Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies play a couple trying to protect their family in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles after a race of extraterrestrials chooses Earth as its host planet. The lack of aliens shown on the screen and a focus on the humans who are left in the wake of the end of the world make Colony a different type of alien show, one that deserved more seasons to finish its slower pace.

Black Mirror (2011)

Black Mirror
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Created by
Charlie Brooker
Watch on Netflix
Black Mirror continues to garner new fans with each passing season as the anthology brings in famous actors to tell harrowing tales of what could happen when modern technology goes awry. Because each episode focuses on a different theme, there’s something for every type of sci-fi fan to be intrigued by, simply by turning on any random episode in the series. Just like with The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror has a firm grip on the types of terrifying possibilities the world might be headed towards next.

Watchmen (2019)

Watchmen
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons
Created by
Damon Lindelof
Watch on max

Regina King turns in a career performance in this incredible reimagining of the Watchmen graphic novels. The show pits vigilante cops against racist Oklahoma civilians in a battle for the soul of America. The series is not for those who shy away from violence or a brash examination of this country’s bigotry.

Cleverman (2016)

Cleverman
tv-14
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Stars
Hunter Page-Lochard, Iain Glen, Rob Collins
Created by
Leah Purcell, Wayne Blair
Watch on Amazon

Cleverman is about a society that places fantastical beasts and everyday humans right next to each other. The blended community leads to devastating conflict and scary parallels to other dystopian alien stories and alternate histories of Indigenous peoples in Australia. Iain Glen from Game of Thrones will be the most familiar face in the cast here.

Movie images and data from:
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The 8 best prison TV series of all time
Enter the slammer with these TV hits
The cast of Orange is the New Black

TV transports us to places we wouldn't be able to visit otherwise. Other times, it allows us to live vicariously through people who see the world very differently than we do. I can't think of a genre that gives us a peek into a life we should strive never to replicate more than the prison drama. Spending time in the slammer isn't as abnormal as you would think (about 5% of all Americans have gone to jail at least once in their lifetime). Still, the other 95% of us are always a little curious about what happens behind bars, even if we know it's unpleasant.

Many shows have put their characters in prison for a single episode or a small stretch of the plot (it feels like every sitcom from the 1990s had a prison episode), but we're not going to focus on those series. This list is solely to appreciate the niche genre that places its characters in jail as the main setting and catalyst for the plots. These are the best prison TV series of all time.

Read more
8 shows like Better Call Saul that will keep you hooked
These crime shows resemble the best parts of famous spinoff
Giancarlo Esposito in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul started out as Breaking Bad's little brother, the prequel series that was supposed to be a nice companion piece to the best crime drama of the 21st century. After six seasons and a vivid vision executed by showrunner Peter Gould, the spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk became an equal to its predecessor and even surpassed it in some aspects of storytelling, acting, and direction.

The series follows the life of Jimmy McGill, a sleazy lawyer who slowly loses his morality as he evolves into the broken shell of a man we see in Breaking Bad. The complexity of the other characters and the way the show creates a grander universe that ties both shows together is something to behold. Somehow, Better Call Saul never won a single Emmy for its greatness despite being nominated 54 times throughout the 2010s. It often lost to shinier competitors like Succession and Game of Thrones.

Read more
The best horror TV shows that you can stream now
These TV series include shows that come from a range of horror influences
Joel and Ellie drive the narrative of The Last of Us

Horror on TV has not always been a given. Although there are some examples of older horror TV shows, the modern glut of the genre is a pretty recent phenomenon. If you're looking to pull out the very best shows in this genre from every streaming service, then we've got you covered.

These shows have been, for me, sometimes strangely comforting. There's something nice about looking the most terrifying things in the face, and realizing that your life is not nearly as bad as what the characters in these stories go through. While these shows aren't often honored with awards, they have become some of the most critically acclaimed series of the past 15 years.

Read more