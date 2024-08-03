 Skip to main content
The Boys season 5: Everything we know so far

Bringing all the stories to a close — and what else?

Homelander and Ryan in The Boys season 4
The Boys just finished its fourth season with a grand finale that still has us shaken! Homelander has taken control of the White House through a puppet president, fulfilling the Prime Video stalwart’s series-long intent to allow him complete power over the U.S. Billy Butcher has defected from the rest of his vigilante group and seems to be the only force that can stop Homelander. This rivalry of egotistical villains should make for incredible television!

The Boys has been a fresh take on the superhero genre that blends sharp political satire, dark comedic undertones, and plenty of blood to satisfy comic book fans and casual viewers alike. With season 4 serving more as a setup for the final act, fans can expect fireworks of all kinds in the fifth and final season when it premieres. Here is everything we know about The Boys season 5 so far.

What will The Boys season 5 be about?

The Boys season 5 will bring all of the main characters’ stories to a close. The overarching plot in the series has been the titular group’s efforts to take out Homelander and end the vile corporate power wielded by Vought. Each time the Boys fail to kill Homelander, it feels like the satirical version of Superman becomes even more powerful and omniscient. Homelander has captured most of his opposition heading into season 5, but Billy Butcher remains on the run. The final set of episodes will probably show the rest of the Boys caught in the middle between Homelander and Butcher.

Two key players will be Kimiko and Starlight. As the only members of the group with superpowers, these women have the ability to defend themselves and potentially add morality to the quest that Butcher has lost. They also must worry about surviving a lethal virus that Butcher plans on administering to all supers. Kimiko overcame her stunted verbal communication skills at the end of season 4, and Starlight leveled up her abilities by flying off just before capture.

Who will be starring in The Boys season 5?

All of the main cast members will return for The Boys season 5. From Antony Starr as Homelander to Karl Urban as Butcher, the cast of this series excels in every capacity. Even though they haven’t gotten the Emmy love that they deserve, television diehards understand how much dedication and attention to detail these actors put into the series. Starr, in particular, has elevated Homelander into one of the best villains of all time.

The final scene of season 4 teased the return of Jensen Ackle’s fan-favorite character, Soldier Boy. Whereas Soldier Boy and Homelander were on opposite sides of the conflict in season 3, it appears that the U.S. government might revive Soldier Boy for their own gains in the final episodes.

When will The Boys season 5 premiere?

Karl Urban said on Instagram that The Boys season 5 likely won’t premiere for another two years. There hasn’t been a lot of information beyond this tidbit, but Urban’s ballpark estimate sounds about right. The Boys season 3 was released in 2022 and season 4 was released in 2024. A season 5 premiere in 2026 sounds very likely.

