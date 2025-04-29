Everything we know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2

Table of Contents Table of Contents What will Dexter: Original Sin season 2 be about? Who will star in Dexter: Original Sin season 2? When will Dexter: Original Sin season 2 come out?

Dexter: Original Sin was announced to mixed reactions. Hearing that a Dexter prequel story was in the works with someone else playing the titular killer instead of Michael C. Hall could have been disastrous, but new star Patrick Gibson did a fantastic job of capturing the youthful version of Dexter Morgan. Dexter: Original Sin turned out to be a striking success that paints an entertaining picture of Dexter’s life during early adulthood. Hall’s narration of the character’s inner monologues helps connect the prequel to the original and form the extended universe that SHOWTIME is trying to craft with Dexter.

While the first season of the show ended on a climactic note that would have allowed the series to be a single season if it had been cancelled, the renewal gives the writers more time to capture Dexter’s story. This is everything we know so far about Dexter: Original Sin season 2, from the potential plot lines of the season to the release date on Paramount+.

Recommended Videos

What will Dexter: Original Sin season 2 be about?

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 will continue to explore Dexter Morgan’s descent into his homicidal tendencies. In the season one finale, he completed his first kill after struggling with the code his father, Harry, made for him during his childhood and teen years. Dexter decides to take down the police captain at Miami Metro, Aaron Spencer, only because Spencer is himself a killer. That’s the key to Dexter’s code: he can only appease his serial killing by murdering other killers. This always made Dexter somewhat of a vigilante/Batman/antihero figure in the original series.

It seems like the prequel series could fall into the same redundant storytelling tendencies that the original series did. Introduce a new villain for Dexter to dispose of by the end of the season, have that villain take something from Dexter or someone he cares about, have Dexter think about how the killer changed his life in some way, and then do it all again next season.

If Dexter: Original Sin wants to differentiate from the rest of the franchise in a creative way, it should focus on supporting characters more in season 2. Angel Batista, one of Dexter’s co-workers at Miami Metro in the original series, is played to perfection by James Martinez. Fans would love to learn more about his journey to becoming the detective that we see in Dexter and the sequel series. Molly Brown captured Debra’s essence really well in the first season. With Debra deciding to start her career in law enforcement, we should get a lot of storylines focused on her motivations and relationship with Dexter.

Who will star in Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

All of season 1’s stars should be returning for Dexter: Original Sin season 2. Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, James Martinez, and Sarah Michelle Gellar will all be in the second season of the show. The only big guest star from the first season who probably won’t return is Patrick Dempsey, given that his character was Dexter’s victim in the finale. Flashbacks or other means of showing the character could occur, but once Dexter kills someone, the writers usually move on to the next opponent for the antihero.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was listed as a guest star in season 1, but her character’s confirmed return in season 2 means that she might be elevated to series regular. This would give her more storylines and feed the hunger of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans who want to see the early-2000s TV star return to glory.

The Dexter franchise has made it a habit to cast big TV stars as supporting characters. From John Lithgow to Colin Hanks, there’s always another popular name just around the corner when one of these shows returns. There’s no confirmation of season 2’s guest stars, but I’m sure there might be one or two familiar faces yet again.

When will Dexter: Original Sin season 2 come out?

Considering that Dexter: Original Sin was just renewed for a second season, there won’t be any official news on a release date for a while. Knowing how long it takes to make a TV series nowadays, I wouldn’t expect it to return until at least one to two years after the first season. Late 2026 or early 2027 would be the best guess at this time. Don’t fret, though. There’s plenty of Dexter on the way in the meantime.

Dexter: Resurrection’s premiere is estimated to be around June 2025. This series stars original Dexter actor Michael C. Hall in a sequel to the spinoff show, Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in 2021. With fans not liking the end to that series, Dexter: Resurrection will try to correct the errors that upset diehards.

The extended universe that SHOWTIME has created with this franchise gives them a cushion with release dates on each show. They can stagger the premieres annually so that there is at least one Dexter show running while another one is in production.