 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is being rebooted at Hulu

Sarah Michelle Gellar is in talks to return in her most iconic role

By
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
The WB

Buffy is coming back. The generation-defining TV show, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, is reportedly returning for a sequel series with Sarah Michelle-Gellar returning as Buffy.

Variety is reporting that a pilot order is becoming closer to a reality at Hulu and that Gellar’s role in the series would be as a mentor to a new slayer instead of as the show’s central character.

Recommended Videos

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce. Chloé Zhao is attached to direct and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar would also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Related

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was originally created by Joss Whedon and was a movie before it ultimately became the successful show that it was. The series centered on Buffy, a once-in-a-generation teenage girl endowed with gifts that allowed her to battle vampires and other otherworldly demons.

Whedon is notably not returning for this new iteration, probably in light of the allegations of abuse and misconduct associated with him that came out a few years ago. It’s unclear who else from the original cast might be returning for this new iteration, but it seems very much like Gellar would just be one part of a new slayer’s story, and would serve more as a bridge to the original series.

Buffy has continued to accumulate cult status and gain new viewers in the decades since it went off the air. In an era when everything is being rebooted, this would be a fairly significant coup for Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Need a laugh? Here are the best comedy shows streaming right now
From 30 Rock to Seinfeld, these are the best and funniest comedy shows ever made
Steve Carell in The Office.

Comedy has been a fixture of television since the medium was in its infancy. Making truly great TV comedy is no simple thing, though, and it's even harder to make a great TV comedy that endures. Comedy is always changing, and what is funny to one generation isn't always funny to the next.

In spite of that, these are the best comedy shows that have endured and gotten me through some of the hardest moments of my life. When you're looking for shows that will make you laugh and some that might make you cry just a little bit, we've got the perfect list for you. While I have a stronger attachment to some of these shows than others, the list as a whole is pretty undeniable. These are the best comedy shows ever made.

Read more
When will the final season of ‘You’ premiere?
The show is returning to New York for its final season, which was also where season 1 was set.
Penn Badgley looking ominous as Joe Goldberg

After originally premiering on Lifetime, You became such a phenomenon on Netflix that the rest of the show's season debuted there. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe, a serial killer who becomes obsessed with women before ultimately allowing his love to curdle, the show is a smart, pulpy take on toxic masculinity featuring an outstanding central performance.

Now, Netflix has set the premiere date for the show's fifth and final season. You will return on April 24, and according to its official tagline, according to the tagline: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Read more
The ‘Severance’ creator says none of the fan theories have gotten it ‘exactly right’
The show is returning for its second season after almost three years off the air.
Britt Lower in Severance Season 2

As fans prepare for the return of Severance, many are also revisiting the theories they first posited about the show back in 2022. While there's been plenty of speculation about what might be going on in the series, creator Dan Erickson says no one has totally nailed it...yet.

"I love all of them and some of them are kooky, but the show is kooky, so it makes sense," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I would not say that I've seen anybody get it totally right. We are trying to lay down the seeds of where it's ultimately going, and I do think that people notice that. 'They said this in episode 2, and so I bet that's going to pay off in this way,' and sometimes that lines up a little bit with what we're doing. But I don't think that I've seen anything where I'm like, 'Oh God, they got it. Time to leave the country and change my name.'"

Read more