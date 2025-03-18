 Skip to main content
‘Tulsa King’ is coming back for a third season with another new showrunner

The series is one of the most successful shows in the history of Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Paramount+

The executives at Paramount have been pretty open about how much Tulsa King has meant for the company’s TV success, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the show is set to return for a third season. The show is already filming its third season in Atlanta and Oklahoma, and The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Dave Erickson will take over as the show’s sole showrunner for the third season.

Erickson is also serving as showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown, another Taylor Sheridan series, and recently signed a multiyear overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, who essentially split showrunning duties on the second season, with Winter serving as the writer and Zisk as the producer, don’t seem to be returning for the next season.

Tulsa King has been an enormous ratings success for Paramount+, and the premiere of the show’s second season was the most-watched episode in the streamer’s history. The show remained in the Nielsen streaming top 10 throughout its second season, and seems primed to continue to be a ratings juggernaut moving forward.

Sheridan, who has become one of the main creative voices inside Paramount, also has 1923LandmanLioness, and Mayor of Kingstown set up with the studio. Each of those shows has been able to hire A-list talent, and all of them have been major successes for Paramount.

We don’t know yet when Tulsa King‘s third season will premiere, but given that they’re shooting it now, it seems safe to say that it’ll debut sometime in the next year. For the sake of the show’s fans, hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
