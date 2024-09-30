 Skip to main content
Sylvester Stallone offers an important update on the future of ‘Tulsa King’

The series has become one of the most reliable shows on Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone won’t be leaving Tulsa anytime soon. The star of Tulsa King, which is currently airing its second season on Paramount+, recently took to social media to announce that the show’s second season would not be its last. In his post, Stallone thanked the show’s cast, crew, and fans for making it one of the most successful projects in the streaming network’s history.

“I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES!” he wrote. “Also it’s the second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much, and we are working on the third season at this moment.”

Reporting suggests that Tulsa King has attracted an even bigger audience for its second season than during the first. The second season premiere reportedly garnered 5.4 million viewers during its first seven days on Paramount+, including 2 million who watched the first episode the day it premiered.

In the show’s second season, Stallone’s Dwight is currently working to defend the criminal empire that he’s established in Tulsa on several fronts. The second season is still airing, so we don’t know exactly where Dwight will wind up when all is said and done. In the meantime, though, fans can look forward to the third season and know that we’ll be getting more of Stallone and the rest of the show’s cast in the near future, no matter what happens in season 2.

