Ryan Murphy said that he hasn't yet figured out what the next season will be about.

It’s hard to argue that Ryan Murphy isn’t making enough TV. The prolific producer has Grotesquerie airing on FX right now, and just finished telling the story of the Menendez brothers for Netflix. One of Murphy’s first great successes, though, was the American Horror Story anthology series, which debuted on FX more than a decade ago.

Now, both the head of FX, John Landgraf, and Murphy himself have weighed in on the show’s future, suggesting that they’d like to make more. “One of the reasons that I thought that American Horror Story was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. American Horror Story gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds,” Landgraf said when speaking with Variety. He was discussing Grotesquerie, and said that both he and Murphy were excited to do something outside of the AHS universe. “But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season.”

Landgraf clarified, though, that that doesn’t mean that AHS is over. It’s just taking a rest right now.

Murphy himself said that he’s “always working” on a new season of the show. “I haven’t really landed on it yet. There’s a couple things in contention,” he explained of the next season. Even so, he’s already thinking about which of his regular collaborators he could tap for the new season. “I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here.”