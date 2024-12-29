The most anticipated new shows coming out in 2025: What to get excited about

Table of Contents Table of Contents Zero Day (Feb. 20) – Netflix Daredevil: Born Again (March 4) – Disney+ The Studio (March 26) – Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors (April 11) – Apple TV+ Alien: Earth (summer) – FX Chad Powers (TBA) – Hulu A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBA) – HBO IT: Welcome to Derry (TBA) – HBO

Every year, there are plenty of new shows worth being excited about. The year 2024 brought us things like Shogun that were among the best of the year, but it also brought surprise series like Baby Reindeer that turned out to be better than we could have imagined.

It can sometimes be hard to predict which shows are going to be great. Shows that are returning are an easier bag, but here, I’m going to try to figure out which new shows are worth your time. Without further ado, these are eight anticipated shows we’re looking forward to in 2025.

Zero Day (Feb. 20) – Netflix

Robert De Niro is one of the few major movie stars who has not moved over to television, at least until now. Zero Day sees the actor playing a former U.S. president who’s drawn back into the world of government to lead an investigation into a devastating cyber attack. Co-starring Jesse Plemmons, Dan Stevens, Lizzy Caplan, and Angela Bassett, the series is filled with star power, and while we don’t know much more beyond that premise, it has to be pretty enticing to get De Niro out of movies.

Daredevil: Born Again (March 4) – Disney+

The Netflix Daredevil series has been dormant for nearly a decade, but Charlie Cox’s version of the character is set to make his return in Daredevil: Born Again. The show, which will be nine episodes in its first season, stars much of the cast of the original series, including Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, and the premise is just as enticing. While both of them have put their vigilante lives behind them, Daredevil and Kingpin slowly start moving toward an inevitable collision course as they’re pulled back into their old lives.

The Studio (March 26) – Apple TV+

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

One of the great ironies of 2025 might be The Studio, a television series about a movie executive who is desperate to keep the medium alive and relevant. Seth Rogen stars as that executive, a man newly appointed to his job who has to balance his own artistic aspirations with the uglier parts of the job, which include sucking up to various celebrities and making sure that the studio turns a profit each year. The Studio is a show about modern Hollywood, and given Apple’s recent track record, it has the potential to be special.

Your Friends & Neighbors (April 11) – Apple TV+

Jon Hamm has already starred in one hall of fame TV series, and he’s set to return to that world for Your Friends & Neighbors. In the series, Hamm will play a hedge fund manager who is recently divorced and then loses his job. In order to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, he turns to a life of crime. Think of it as Breaking Bad, but about a rich guy who decides to start doing white collar crimes. Hamm is just the kind of charismatic actor that you might want anchoring this kind of show, and he’ll be surrounded by rock-solid supporting turns from actors like Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet.

Alien: Earth (summer) – FX

In the long history of the Alien franchise, two things have never happened: There has never been a TV show and none of the stories have ever been set on Earth. Both of those things will change with Alien: Earth, which is set two years before the events of the first Alien film and follows the aftermath of a mysterious vessel that crash lands on Earth. The various parts of the Alien mythology have been pretty thoroughly excavated, but in showing us what life is like on Earth, Alien: Earth has the potential to pave new ground.

Chad Powers (TBA) – Hulu

Glen Powell had a pretty good year in 2024, and he’s hoping to extend that streak into 2025. Powell stars as Chad Powers, a disgraced former college football quarterback who dons an elaborate disguise in order to play for a struggling Southern school. Co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron, Chad Powers is based on a series of skits originated by Eli Manning, who pulled a similar stunt when he tried to walk on to the Penn State team. The show has the potential to be very silly, which is good, because Powell operates very well in exactly that mode.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (TBA) – HBO

The idea of spinning off Game of Thrones may have seemed foolhardy, but House of the Dragon has proved that it’s possible. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes from even more acclaimed source material inside George R.R. Martin’s universe, and that’s in part because it’s telling a decidedly smaller story. The series tells the story of a heroic knight and his squire as they travel across Westeros and face a series of challenges and quests. It’s, in its way, a much more traditional story set during the 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

IT: Welcome to Derry (TBA) – HBO

IT: Welcome to Derry (2024) - First Trailer | Max Original

Set before the events of the IT movie and books, IT: Welcome to Derry takes place in the 1960s and chronicles the events in Derry before the movie. Needless to say, it will be filled with scares and children coming to understand the nature of their own deep-seated fears. While some of the details about the show are still scant, IT fans are hoping that the show can be a return to form for one of Stephen King’s most well-known and beloved stories. And if you’ve read the book, you know that Welcome to Derry could get weird.