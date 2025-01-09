 Skip to main content
‘Severance’ season 1 will be available for free ahead of the show’s second season

The show is one of Apple TV+'s most acclaimed series.

By
The cast of Severance
Apple TV+

After almost three years, Severance is about to return for its second season. The show was widely hailed when it first aired for its style, its clever premise, and its exciting world-building. Now that it’s coming back, though, you might be interested in getting on board with one of Apple TV+’s very best shows.

Thankfully, now you can. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the entire first season of Severance will be available on the free streaming service Roku through Jan. 19, which is two days after the season 2 premiere.

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The goal of Apple’s partnership with Roku is to boost the show’s overall popularity as it heads into its second season. In addition to the entire first season, Roku users will also get a chance to see exclusive behind-the-scenes content, as well as a sneak peek of season 2.

“Partnering with Apple ahead of the highly anticipated Severance season 2 and being able to create an exclusive fan experience that is available to millions of U.S. households including offering Apple TV+ content outside of the Apple ecosystem, on the Roku Channel for the first time ever is incredibly exciting for us,” Sweta Patel, the vice president of growth marketing and merchandising for Roku, said in a statement.

Users who access Severance this way will have the chance to sign up for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+, which should get you through all of the show’s second season. Because it’s been off the air so long, and because the first season ended in a cliffhanger, season 2 has been eagerly anticipated, and based on the initial reviews, it seems like it was worth the wait.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
