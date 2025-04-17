The best horror TV shows that you can stream now

Horror on TV has not always been a given. Although there are some examples of older horror TV shows, the modern glut of the genre is a pretty recent phenomenon. If you’re looking to pull out the very best shows in this genre from every streaming service, then we’ve got you covered.

These shows have been, for me, sometimes strangely comforting. There’s something nice about looking the most terrifying things in the face, and realizing that your life is not nearly as bad as what the characters in these stories go through. While these shows aren’t often honored with awards, they have become some of the most critically acclaimed series of the past 15 years.

Today, we’re going through the very best horror shows that TV has ever had to offer, and also giving you the lowdown on where you can check them out.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Mystery, Drama Stars Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel Created by Mike Flanagan Watch on Netflix A brilliant, terrifying series that’s equal parts haunted house story and family drama, The Haunting of Hill House follows five siblings who come back together after one of them dies unexpectedly. As they reunite, we learn more about the traumas of their childhood, when they lived in a house that turned out to be haunted together and slowly began to uncover its secrets. The structure of the series, which focuses on a different sibling in each episode, is fascinating, as is the way creator Mike Flanagan uses the series’ many ghosts as reflections of the psychology of his characters. THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE Official Trailer (2018) Netflix, Horror Movie

American Horror Story (2011) Play tv-ma 12 Seasons 12 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk Watch on Hulu There are several anthology series on this list, and American Horror Story was one of the first to get on this trend. The show, which tells a different scary story in a different setting every season, is not always the best thing on TV, but it’s one of the most reliable horror shows on TV when it comes to pure scares. Featuring a panoply of Ryan Murphy regulars, some usually fantastical settings, and what are usually fun plot developments, American Horror Story has lasted as long as it has for a reason. AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE Official Trailer (2023)

Black Mirror (2011) Play tv-ma 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery Created by Charlie Brooker Watch on Netflix A futuristic horror series that tells a different story in each episode, Black Mirror imagines various futures in which technology has ruined our lives in one way or another. Much like The Twilight Zone, every episode of Black Mirror is unified by a certain pessimism about the future, but the episodes range in quality from outstanding to vaguely uninteresting. When this show is firing on all cylinders, though, there are few shows more thought provoking or terrifying, and even as it’s become a Netflix product, the series has continued to churn out interesting episodes with every passing season. Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Penny Dreadful (2014) Play tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Action & Adventure Stars Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton Created by John Logan Watch on Hulu Combining the stories of many gothic horror characters into a single sweeping narrative, Penny Dreadful follows a group of new characters as they interact with everyone from Dracula to Dorian Gray. Anchored by the marvelous Eva Green, Penny Dreadful only lasted for three seasons, but in that time, it reminded us of just how scary old-school horror can be and why so many of these characters that are now in the public domain have endured over more than a century. Penny Dreadful | Seasons 1-3 Super Trailer | Eva Green & Josh Hartnett SHOWTIME Series

The Last of Us (2023) Play tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Created by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann Watch on max Adapted from a video game series of the same name, The Last of Us tells the story of two survivors of a zombie apocalypse who travel across the country together 20 years after the outbreak. The show’s zombies, which have been infected with a fungal virus, are terrifying to behold, but as is usually the case with these kinds of shows, the most horrific things that happen in this world are the things humans do to each other. The Last of Us also has plenty of time for its central characters, though, and for the moral dilemmas they pose to themselves and one another. The Last of Us | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Midnight Mass (2021) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Mystery, Drama Stars Hamish Linklater, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel Created by Mike Flanagan Watch on Netflix Mike Flanagan is one of the most beloved names in horror for a reason. Midnight Mass tells the story of a small town that is rocked by the arrival of a charismatic young preacher. As he begins to explain more about the secret to his youth, we come to understand that he may not be as holy as he seems, and mass hysteria begins to take over his entire community. Midnight Mass is genuinely terrifying, but it’s as thoughtful and contemplative as many of Flanagan’s best shows. Ultimately, it’s a series about what it means to die and about being OK with the idea that death is the end of the line. It’s also got lots of monologues, because that’s kind of Flanagan’s whole deal. Midnight Mass | Teaser Trailer | Netflix

The Terror (2018) Play tv-14 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars George Takei, Kiki Sukezane, Shingo Usami Created by Edward Berger Watch on Netflix An anthology series where each season tells a historical story with supernatural overtones, The Terror is indescribable and brilliant. In its first season, the series follows a British crew in the 19th century as their ship becomes trapped in a layer of ice. They have to survive the wintery conditions even as they’re haunted by a specter that they can’t quite name. The combination of a great cast, a unique setting, and attention to period detail makes both seasons of The Terror riveting. Here’s hoping we get many more stories like this. The Terror Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV