The best British shows on Netflix: Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, and more

With social media and the rise of streaming services, Americans have more access to international television programs than ever before, and the leader in international TV in the U.S. is Great Britain. The U.K. has planted a cultural flagpole into millions of U.S. homes with sophisticated dramas, sharp comedies, and even brilliant LGBTQ+ series. No matter why Americans love British TV, it’s become more than clear that these series are on par with domestic shows in popularity and success.
Netflix is arguably the people’s champion when it comes to importing British TV. No other channel or streamer has as much variety or quantity of British programming as Netflix does, and we have eight of the best to watch immediately. Some of these shows are still going, while others are modern classics. The best British shows on Netflix are all in one place, right here, for you to consume.
Peaky Blinders (2013)
Heartstopper (2022)
Heartstopper has come to redefine the potential for mainstream queer programming on Netflix and other streaming services. This teen drama follows the relationship of two schoolboys from different parts of the social ladder who fall in love and experience the type of adolescent romance that most gay kids never got to have in the past. In some people’s opinions, it may be an unrealistic depiction of love, but a healthy dose of optimism is needed in the modern world, and no show delivers it quite like this one. Big names like Olivia Coleman and Jonathan Bailey have made cameo appearances in the first three seasons. A fourth-season renewal hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.
The Crown (2016)
The Crown is one of the most critically acclaimed British shows ever made and a crown jewel (excuse the pun) in Netflix’s catalog. People eat up the drama within the royal family, and this series gives some historical credence to those tabloid headlines along with a slightly fictional retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. Huge actors like Dominic West, Olivia Coleman, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Helena Bonham Carter, and John Lithgow have made this show’s cast one of the most accomplished in television history.
Sex Education (2019)
If you think Heartstopper is a little too sugary for your liking, Sex Education is much more raunchy romp through the teenage romantic experience across the pond. It follows the son of a sex therapist who takes after his mother’s occupational preferences and starts counseling his friends on their horniness and everything related to sex. The series’ use of toilet humor and realistic plotting help forge an entertaining picture of growing up and learning about yourself in the United Kingdom.
The Gentlemen (2024)
The Gentleman is based on the 2019 film of the same name and stars Theo James (from The White Lotus) as a former Army officer who gets thrown into a drug enterprise after inheriting his father’s estate. The series uses James’ screen presence and charisma to make his story interesting as he navigates the pitfalls and excitement of working alongside drug lords. The series will be back for a second season, but there hasn’t been an announcement of the release date yet.
Last Tango in Halifax (2012)
Last Tango in Halifax takes a unique premise and executes it so that anybody can find some enjoyment out of it even if they don’t usually watch romance or family drama programs. The plot follows two senior citizens looking for love late in life. They meet up after reconnecting on Facebook decades after first coming to know each other and spark an attraction that has been burning since they were teenagers. This show deals with some heavy themes, such as elderly love, perseverance, loneliness, and depression.
Bodyguard (2018)
Richard Madden of Game of Thrones stars as a former military man who is now tasked with protecting a secretary from the U.K. government who holds opinions that he finds repulsive. The series examines the ways humans often have to fight for ideals they disagree with and the ways the government influences our decision-making for the worse. Fans of political thrillers like The Diplomat will enjoy this series a lot.
Black Mirror (2011)
Black Mirror understands the relevance and creepiness of modern day technology better than any other series currently airing. Each episode is a defined story that comments on the state of the universe as it relates to current science. Actors such as Aaron Paul, John Hamm, Salma Hayek, and Michael Cera have appeared in an episode of this anthology hit. Many critics have drawn comparisons between Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone.
Editors’ Recommendations
- The 16 best Christmas movies to watch this year
- Thrills and suspense: 8 incredible shows to watch after finishing ‘The Madness’
- Hulu’s Paradise: Sterling K. Brown leads a high-stakes murder mystery
- Prime Video has a number of insane streaming subscription deals for Black Friday
- Discover the best movies on Tubi: Our top picks