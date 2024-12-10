The best British shows on Netflix: Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, and more

With social media and the rise of streaming services, Americans have more access to international television programs than ever before, and the leader in international TV in the U.S. is Great Britain. The U.K. has planted a cultural flagpole into millions of U.S. homes with sophisticated dramas, sharp comedies, and even brilliant LGBTQ+ series. No matter why Americans love British TV, it’s become more than clear that these series are on par with domestic shows in popularity and success.

Netflix is arguably the people’s champion when it comes to importing British TV. No other channel or streamer has as much variety or quantity of British programming as Netflix does, and we have eight of the best to watch immediately. Some of these shows are still going, while others are modern classics. The best British shows on Netflix are all in one place, right here, for you to consume.

Peaky Blinders (2013) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle Created by Steven Knight Watch on Netflix is Boardwalk Empire. Peaky Blinders is the United Kingdom’s version of Breaking Bad or The Sopranos. This is the ultimate peak TV drama from overseas in the last decade. Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the show is based on the story of a gang from 1920s Great Britain that waged street wars to grapple for power and control. Incredible cinematography, complex plots, and attention to detail make Peaky Blinders a must-watch for all crime drama fans, no matter where they live. A similar American show

Heartstopper (2022) tv-14 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao Created by Alice Oseman Watch on Netflix Heartstopper has come to redefine the potential for mainstream queer programming on Netflix and other streaming services. This teen drama follows the relationship of two schoolboys from different parts of the social ladder who fall in love and experience the type of adolescent romance that most gay kids never got to have in the past. In some people’s opinions, it may be an unrealistic depiction of love, but a healthy dose of optimism is needed in the modern world, and no show delivers it quite like this one. Big names like Olivia Coleman and Jonathan Bailey have made cameo appearances in the first three seasons. A fourth-season renewal hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

The Crown (2016) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville Created by Peter Morgan Watch on Netflix The Crown is one of the most critically acclaimed British shows ever made and a crown jewel (excuse the pun) in Netflix’s catalog. People eat up the drama within the royal family, and this series gives some historical credence to those tabloid headlines along with a slightly fictional retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. Huge actors like Dominic West, Olivia Coleman, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Helena Bonham Carter, and John Lithgow have made this show’s cast one of the most accomplished in television history.

Sex Education (2019) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Created by Laurie Nunn Watch on Netflix If you think Heartstopper is a little too sugary for your liking, Sex Education is much more raunchy romp through the teenage romantic experience across the pond. It follows the son of a sex therapist who takes after his mother’s occupational preferences and starts counseling his friends on their horniness and everything related to sex. The series’ use of toilet humor and realistic plotting help forge an entertaining picture of growing up and learning about yourself in the United Kingdom.

The Gentlemen (2024) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Crime Stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings Created by Guy Ritchie Watch on Netflix The Gentleman is based on the 2019 film of the same name and stars Theo James (from The White Lotus) as a former Army officer who gets thrown into a drug enterprise after inheriting his father’s estate. The series uses James’ screen presence and charisma to make his story interesting as he navigates the pitfalls and excitement of working alongside drug lords. The series will be back for a second season, but there hasn’t been an announcement of the release date yet.

Last Tango in Halifax (2012) tv-14 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire Created by Sally Wainwright Watch on Netflix Last Tango in Halifax takes a unique premise and executes it so that anybody can find some enjoyment out of it even if they don’t usually watch romance or family drama programs. The plot follows two senior citizens looking for love late in life. They meet up after reconnecting on Facebook decades after first coming to know each other and spark an attraction that has been burning since they were teenagers. This show deals with some heavy themes, such as elderly love, perseverance, loneliness, and depression.

Bodyguard (2018) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, War & Politics Stars Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle Created by Jed Mercurio Watch on Netflix Richard Madden of Game of Thrones stars as a former military man who is now tasked with protecting a secretary from the U.K. government who holds opinions that he finds repulsive. The series examines the ways humans often have to fight for ideals they disagree with and the ways the government influences our decision-making for the worse. Fans of political thrillers like The Diplomat will enjoy this series a lot.