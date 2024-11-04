Old political classics and new thrillers to check out

Netflix has found another major hit with its original series The Diplomat. Starring Keri Russell as the titular political ambassador and Rufus Sewell as her husband, the show mixes personal issues and international distress. Russell’s character struggles to juggle her duties for the United States overseas while being distracted by her marriage, and the show captures the way these two things intersect in most people’s lives.

The Diplomat isn’t going to teach you a whole lot about politics or international relations, but it does fall in line with a long legacy of entertaining and thrilling series centered on government and the people who run it. With an incredibly binge-worthy vibe, The Diplomat will probably be over before you know it and you’re looking for similar shows to scratch that itch. We have you covered with the best shows like The Diplomat.

Homeland (2011) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Drama, War & Politics, Crime Stars Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Maury Sterling Created by Gideon Raff, Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa Watch on Hulu Homeland is one of the most sprawling political shows of its time. It covers the long and fascinating journey of a CIA officer (played by Claire Danes) and her quest to reveal the truth about the intentions of a prisoner of war (Damian Lewis from Band of Brothers) who was rescued from Iraq. Her work takes her from international soil back to the United States and everywhere in between. With strong lead performances and a keen understanding of the motivations and personal pettiness that gets in the way of work, Homeland is a multi-genre hit that will entice more than just war and political thriller fans to watch.

House of Cards (2013) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer Created by Beau Willimon Watch on Netflix House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey as a United States representative who will do whatever it takes to climb the ladder and remain in power as those around him undermine him. The series dives into all of the presumed backstabbing and betrayal that happens in Washington D.C., but without having to worry about the drama ruining the citizens’ personal lives. Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct trials got him fired from the show, therefore the final season has a much different tone and story without the main character. This show helped solidify Netflix as a great source of original content and allowed future hits like Stranger Things and The Crown to flourish.

The Americans (2013) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor Created by Joe Weisberg Watch on Hulu Fans of The Diplomat will want to watch The Americans mainly because Keri Russell stars in both, but the similarities run further than just the acting. Russell plays one half of a Soviet spy couple who are pretending to be American in a small city close to Washington D.C. Cold War tensions and excellent attention to detail to the time period will transport older viewers back to the whirlwind that was the 1980s and how Americans lived their daily lives in fear of nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union. Matthew Rhys deserves a shout-out here for playing Russell’s husband. The chemistry between the pair is what allowed The Americans to flourish for six seasons and become a diamond in the rough for FX.

The Night Manager (2016) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery, Crime Stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman Created by David Farr Watch on Amazon The Night Manager is filled to the brim with talent. Olivia Coleman, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Tom Hollander are just some of the major stars who play a part in this thriller about a hotel night manager who gets involved in a political conflict trying to capture a dangerous arms dealer. For those who like UK television dramas (which definitely differ from American ones in style and tone) there is a lot to like about this one. After nearly a decade-long hiatus, there will be a second season that begins filming shortly.

Bodyguard (2018) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, War & Politics Stars Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Sophie Rundle Created by Jed Mercurio Watch on Netflix Bodyguard covers a different part of the political sphere than most other thrillers in the genre. Richard Madden (from Game of Thrones) plays a bodyguard who must protect a secretary whose views he is in complete non-alignment with. There are a lot of different themes at play here and a good look at some of the security issues that intersect with federal government and personal goals. This is one of the most underrated shows on Netflix.

The West Wing (1999) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, John Spencer Created by Aaron Sorkin Watch on max The West Wing changed political dramas at the turn of the 21st century by bringing prestige storytelling to network TV. The show looks at the daily lives of a specific set of politicians in the White House and how personal ties and contrasting motivations work in unison to form the United States government’s daily itinerary. Famous stars like Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, and Allison Janney had career-defining turns in this NBC hit.