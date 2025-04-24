The best sci-fi shows you can watch now on Apple TV+

Because it’s still a relatively new streaming service, and because it didn’t come into existence with a back catalog, Apple TV+’s library is thinner than most. Even so, the streamer has managed to build a subscriber base in part by investing heavily in quality shows, and specifically in quality shows with a sci-fi twist.
Severance is one of the best shows on television, and it seems like a guarantee that it will be heavily awarded at the next Emmy ceremony. Severance is one of my favorite shows, too, but it’s far from the only sci-fi series on Apple. We’ve pulled together a list of the best shows available over there if you’re looking for great science fiction:”
Silo (2023)
Severance (2022)
See (2019)
For All Mankind (2019)
Dark Matter (2024)
Foundation (2021)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)
A sideways sequel series to the original 2014 Godzilla probably shouldn’t work nearly as well as Monarch ultimately does. The show, which follows two siblings who investigate their father’s connection to a mysterious organization known as Monarch, splits its story time across two stories separated by 50 years. Thanks to a compelling cast, though, and the genius gimmick of having Kurt and Wyatt Russell play the same character at different ages, Monarch manages to be a smart conspiracy thriller set in a world where monsters are very real.
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (2022)
A showcase for Samuel L. Jackson above all else, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey follows a 91-year-old man who dementia who is given the opportunity to briefly regain his memory. After regaining his memories, he becomes determined to solve his nephew’s murder and reckon with the man he was. Although this series is not as fantastical as some of the others on this list, its imagining of a world where you can remember who you were is both a fascinating thought experiment and a great chance for Jackson to remind us all why he is one the world’s best actors.