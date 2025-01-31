 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

9 must-watch shows like Severance that will keep you hooked

These sci-fi shows are similar to the workplace drama

By
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance
Apple TV+

Severance has overcome the relative obscurity of Apple TV+ to launch into mainstream television discourse with the debut of its critically acclaimed second season. Ben Stiller is behind the scenes writing and Adam Scott stars as the lead in an ensemble cast about a group of office workers that starts to figure out the truth about their job: their employer has split their personalities between home and at work. The concept is creative and opens up a lot of different science fiction storylines as well as elicits commentary on modern-day employers and how they control people’s lives in the real world.

Severance only airs new episodes once a week, leaving fans with an empty part of their schedule until the next thrilling hour comes out. While there aren’t many shows exactly like Severance, plenty have at least one or two aspects of the show’s occupational hazards and dystopian sci-fi environment. These shows like Severance should entertain you for hours.

Recommended Videos

Upload (2020)

Upload
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards
Created by
Greg Daniels
Watch on Amazon

Upload resembles Severance mainly in the ways that it combines two different entities for the same character. In the show’s world society has evolved to the point that people can live on after death through a computer program. This digital afterlife doesn’t always align with what the deceased thought they were going to get when they signed up while alive. Robbie Amell is serviceable as the main character whose life starts to become a little more clear after death when those he left behind are still affecting him in the digital world. Upload is one of the best original sci-fi series to release on Prime Video in the last several years.

Related

Devs (2020)

Devs
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha
Created by
Alex Garland
Watch on Hulu

Devs is a little more of a murder mystery than Severance, but the same principles apply. The show discusses the ways that companies completely overtake their employees’ lives, even to the point of murdering workers. Software engineer Lily must figure out whether her employer is responsible for the death of her boyfriend all while keeping herself safe during the investigation.

The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by
Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
Watch on max

The Leftovers thoughtfully debates the reasoning and purpose of life after a chunk of the world’s population disappears without any explanation from the face of the planet. Much like Severance, the show makes audiences understand that different parts of the human experience are out of their control and accepting that fate is crucial to survival. Justin Theroux is one of the most underrated lead actors in TV history and the show was unfairly overlooked for Emmy Awards.

Maniac (2018)

Maniac
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sonoya Mizuno
Created by
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville
Watch on Netflix

Maniac represents a hallucinatory trip through several different characters’ minds after they fall victim to an experimental drug trial. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are the big names in the cast as the show deals with themes of self-control, human purpose, and multiple personalities with a touch of humor and biting commentary about pharmaceutical drugs.

Mr. Robot (2015)

Mr. Robot
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Carly Chaikin
Created by
Sam Esmail
Watch on Amazon

Rami Malek is known for his Academy Award-winning performance in the musical biography film Bohemian Rhapsody, but TV fans should also be familiar with his big break in the cult hit Mr. Robot. A show about the dangers of cybersecurity invasion and how much personal information companies know about their clients, this series originally aired on USA Network before finding new life on streaming services like Prime Video.

Orphan Black (2013)

Orphan Black
tv-ma
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Josh Vokey
Created by
John Fawcett, Graeme Manson
Watch on Amazon

Orphan Black details the perilous life of a woman who learns about her clone and must escape the dangers that identical version of herself was embroiled in. The show is exactly like Severance with the themes of people living double lives, people with multiple personalities, and discussing what makes a human unique. This one went five seasons so there’s a lot to unpack unlike some of the other shows on the list.

Corporate (2018)

Corporate
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy
Stars
Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek
Created by
Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman
Watch on Paramount+

If you want a bristling satire of corporate workplaces that doesn’t hold back on its commentary, Corporate is the show you’re looking for. While it doesn’t have any sci-fi or dystopian elements, Corporate is a daring comedy and stars some great TV veterans such as the late Lance Reddick and Matt Ingebretson. 

Homecoming (2018)

Homecoming
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, Chris Cooper
Created by
Micah Bloomberg, Sam Esmail, Eli Horowitz
Watch on Amazon

Homecoming stars Julia Roberts and a large ensemble of actors as former military members who try to start a new life away from the service but their pasts creep into their present more than they anticipated. The anthology deals with government interference and human control. This Prime Video series was nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award in 2019.

The Consultant (2023)

The Consultant
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady
Created by
Tony Basgallop
Watch on Amazon

The Consultant doesn’t possess the same sharp writing as Severance, but the alpha-dog level performance by Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz more than makes up for the uneven plotting. The show follows a couple of workers at a video game company who have their worlds turned upside down after the CEO is murdered and replaced with a creepy and powerful new boss (played by Waltz). The show ended on a cliffhanger but there has not been any announcement of a second season yet for this Amazon Prime Original. That’s probably not good news, so go into this one thinking of it as a miniseries.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 8 most popular Netflix shows ever, based on record-breaking viewership
Stranger Things and Squid Game headline Netflix's height
An early look at Squid Game season 2.

The Nielsen ratings used to be the gold-standard measurement of TV popularity. Programs like M.A.S.H, The Cosby Show, and All in the Family dominated the weekly numbers with tens of millions of viewers tuning in. As streaming took over in the 2010s, these rating systems started to become obsolete for some of the biggest shows on the planet. But how does a company like Netflix determine what show is most popular?

There is data for both the number of viewers and the number of hours viewed that Netflix has published on its Tudum site. The numbers are for individual seasons of TV, not for total views across several seasons. This means that the most popular Netflix shows might be the same ones over and over, just for different seasons. These are the eight most viewed seasons in Netflix history to binge-watch and enjoy.

Read more
From Deadwood to Yellowstone: 8 movies and shows like American Primeval to binge next
These movies and shows will quench your thirst for more of the Wild West
deadwood hbo show

When you think about Utah, what comes to your mind first? Karl Malone and John Stockton leading the Jazz to the NBA Finals during 1997 and 1998 might be the cornerstone Utah moment for basketball nerds. Others might like to visit Utah for hiking and skiing during the cold season. You most likely think about the relevance of the Mormon religion, though. According to a 2023 study, 42% of the state's residents are Mormon.

American Primeval is the latest big Netflix series and it gives great insights into the ways the Mormon religion gained footing in Utah during the Mormon War throughout 1857 and 1858. Starring Taylor Kitsch, American Primeval is a massive spectacle with great acting, set design, and an acute knowledge of what makes a great Western. If you're finished binging the series, these are the movies and shows like American Primeval to watch next.

Read more
Need a laugh? Here are the best comedy shows streaming right now
From 30 Rock to Seinfeld, these are the best and funniest comedy shows ever made
Steve Carell in The Office.

Comedy has been a fixture of television since the medium was in its infancy. Making truly great TV comedy is no simple thing, though, and it's even harder to make a great TV comedy that endures. Comedy is always changing, and what is funny to one generation isn't always funny to the next.

In spite of that, these are the best comedy shows that have endured and gotten me through some of the hardest moments of my life. When you're looking for shows that will make you laugh and some that might make you cry just a little bit, we've got the perfect list for you. While I have a stronger attachment to some of these shows than others, the list as a whole is pretty undeniable. These are the best comedy shows ever made.

Read more