Snowpiercer (2013)

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Main cast: Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is well-known for his most recent film, Parasite, but his body of work expands much further. Snowpiercer boasts one of the most unique premises: the entire film taking place on a train that holds the last of the world’s survivors after a failed climate-change experiment.

Spenser Confidential (2020)

Director: Peter Barg

Main Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin

As one of the newest action movies on Netflix, this a great film to check out if you’re looking for something you haven’t already seen. Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) is an ex-cop just getting out of prison who gets roped into helping out his old boxing coach. Based on the best-selling novel, Wonderland, Spenser Confidential is fun the whole way through.

Zodiac (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Main Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

If you are the type to obsess over true-crime shows and listen to true-crime podcasts whenever you can, this crime drama is right up your alley. Based on true, unsolved events that transpired in the late-1960s, we watch a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) become an amateur detective obsessed with catching the Zodiac Killer.

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

Director: Craig Brewer

Main Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key

This Netflix comedy follows Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a washed-up musician who transforms himself into a cult star. Dolemite is My Name is unlike any Eddie murphy you may be used to, but his top-notch performance will still have you laughing in this dramedy.

Ex Machina (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

Main Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac

This mind-bending sci-fi movie brings an up-and-coming computer programmer (Domhall Gleeson) to the remote home of his boss (Oscar Isaac) to assist in a ground-breaking A.I. (artificial intelligence) experiment: observing a synthetic humanoid (Alicia Vikander) perform a series of evaluations to test just how human she is.

Marriage Story (2019)

Director/Writer: Noah Baumbach

Main Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

This Netflix Original movie is a beautiful look into just how complicated marriage and family can be, dissecting a husband and wife in the middle of a divorce. If you need an emotional drama to stream, this is it.

The Irishman (2019)

Director: Craig Brewer

Main Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Based on historical events, this film follows Frank Sheeran (Robert Deniro) as he recounts his past doing jobs for crime boss Russel Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Over the years, Frank becomes close to the infamous teamster, Jimmy Hoffa by becoming his confidante and bodyguard.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Director/Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Main Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane Krueger, Michael Fassbender

Like any Quentin Tarantino film, Inglourious Basterds is just as bloody and graphic as you’d expect. Taking place in German-occupied France during World War II, the story follows a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers led by Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) as they execute their plan to assassinate Nazi leaders. Inglourious Basterds is also one of our top picks for the best action movies on Netflix.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Main Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin

As the second to last film in the Avenger series, Infinity War brings the main conflict of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an epic crescendo. Our favorite comic book heroes clash against Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he and his army as they attempt to gather all of the Infinity Stones.

Rounders (1998)

Director: John Dahl

Writers: David Levien, Brian Koppelman

Main Cast: Matt Damon, Edward Norton, Gretchen Mol, John Malkovich

There aren’t exactly a ton of great gambling movies to stream on Netflix, so Rounders is a delightful treat for anyone who has a soft spot for high-stakes poker. A reformed gambler (Matt Damon) who gets tangled up with his old friend (Edward Norton) in an attempt to help him pay off loan sharks.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas

Main Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

This classic movie set in 1936 follows archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) after he has been hired to find a precious artifact: the Ark of the Covenant. He is faced with a series of unexpected trials on his way as he races to reach the Ark before Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

Inception (2010)

Director/writer: Christopher Nolan

Main cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe

After making one of the most critically acclaimed hero movies of all time with The Dark Knight, writer-director Christopher Nolan brought life to this glorious sci-fi action film. Leonardo DiCaprio, a professional thief haunted by the mistakes of his past, takes one last job. Only, instead of any normal heist you’d expect, he is tasked with diving deep into people’s minds to either steal or plant information from inside.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Writers: Graham Chapman, John Cleese

Main cast: The cast of the Monty Python show

This classic British comedy from Monty Python follows King Arther (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a low-budget and absolutely absurd search for the holy grail. Comedy ensues as this medieval group of soldiers encounters a plethora of silly obstacles in there quest for greatness.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Director: Edgar Wright

Writers: Michael Bacall, Edgar Wright

Main Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Ward, Kieran Culkin

This action-comedy is unlike any other. Faced with the prospect of new love, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must face his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in battle in an effort to when her heart. If you like witty comedies with a dash of action and comedy, then dive into the world of Scott Pilgrim.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey

Writers: Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman

Main cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

As far as animated Marvel movies go, Spider-Verse is a top-tier flick. In a string of parallel universes, teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) finds himself becoming Spider-Man. Aided by the Spider-Men — and woman — from other timelines, he must learn to be like Peter Parker.

