Navigating Netflix’s movie catalog is no easy task. With thousands of titles to choose from, finding the perfect film to stream could take longer than actually watching it. We’ve done a bit of searching for you and found the best movies on Netflix while you’re stuck inside.
Craving Netflix shows instead? Check out the best food documentaries and cooking shows. If you like all kinds of docs, we’ve got you covered (though maybe you’re just really into travel shows or anime).
Snowpiercer (2013)
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Main cast: Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is well-known for his most recent film, Parasite, but his body of work expands much further. Snowpiercer boasts one of the most unique premises: the entire film taking place on a train that holds the last of the world’s survivors after a failed climate-change experiment.
Spenser Confidential (2020)
Director: Peter Barg
Main Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin
As one of the newest action movies on Netflix, this a great film to check out if you’re looking for something you haven’t already seen. Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) is an ex-cop just getting out of prison who gets roped into helping out his old boxing coach. Based on the best-selling novel, Wonderland, Spenser Confidential is fun the whole way through.
Zodiac (2007)
Director: David Fincher
Main Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo
If you are the type to obsess over true-crime shows and listen to true-crime podcasts whenever you can, this crime drama is right up your alley. Based on true, unsolved events that transpired in the late-1960s, we watch a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) become an amateur detective obsessed with catching the Zodiac Killer.
Dolemite is My Name (2019)
Director: Craig Brewer
Main Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key
This Netflix comedy follows Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a washed-up musician who transforms himself into a cult star. Dolemite is My Name is unlike any Eddie murphy you may be used to, but his top-notch performance will still have you laughing in this dramedy.
Ex Machina (2014)
Director: Alex Garland
Main Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac
This mind-bending sci-fi movie brings an up-and-coming computer programmer (Domhall Gleeson) to the remote home of his boss (Oscar Isaac) to assist in a ground-breaking A.I. (artificial intelligence) experiment: observing a synthetic humanoid (Alicia Vikander) perform a series of evaluations to test just how human she is.
Marriage Story (2019)
Director/Writer: Noah Baumbach
Main Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson
This Netflix Original movie is a beautiful look into just how complicated marriage and family can be, dissecting a husband and wife in the middle of a divorce. If you need an emotional drama to stream, this is it.
The Irishman (2019)
Director: Craig Brewer
Main Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci
Based on historical events, this film follows Frank Sheeran (Robert Deniro) as he recounts his past doing jobs for crime boss Russel Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Over the years, Frank becomes close to the infamous teamster, Jimmy Hoffa by becoming his confidante and bodyguard.
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Director/Writer: Quentin Tarantino
Main Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane Krueger, Michael Fassbender
Like any Quentin Tarantino film, Inglourious Basterds is just as bloody and graphic as you’d expect. Taking place in German-occupied France during World War II, the story follows a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers led by Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) as they execute their plan to assassinate Nazi leaders. Inglourious Basterds is also one of our top picks for the best action movies on Netflix.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Main Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin
As the second to last film in the Avenger series, Infinity War brings the main conflict of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an epic crescendo. Our favorite comic book heroes clash against Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he and his army as they attempt to gather all of the Infinity Stones.
Rounders (1998)
Director: John Dahl
Writers: David Levien, Brian Koppelman
Main Cast: Matt Damon, Edward Norton, Gretchen Mol, John Malkovich
There aren’t exactly a ton of great gambling movies to stream on Netflix, so Rounders is a delightful treat for anyone who has a soft spot for high-stakes poker. A reformed gambler (Matt Damon) who gets tangled up with his old friend (Edward Norton) in an attempt to help him pay off loan sharks.
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Director: Steven Spielberg
Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas
Main Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
This classic movie set in 1936 follows archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) after he has been hired to find a precious artifact: the Ark of the Covenant. He is faced with a series of unexpected trials on his way as he races to reach the Ark before Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.
Inception (2010)
Director/writer: Christopher Nolan
Main cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe
After making one of the most critically acclaimed hero movies of all time with The Dark Knight, writer-director Christopher Nolan brought life to this glorious sci-fi action film. Leonardo DiCaprio, a professional thief haunted by the mistakes of his past, takes one last job. Only, instead of any normal heist you’d expect, he is tasked with diving deep into people’s minds to either steal or plant information from inside.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Writers: Graham Chapman, John Cleese
Main cast: The cast of the Monty Python show
This classic British comedy from Monty Python follows King Arther (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a low-budget and absolutely absurd search for the holy grail. Comedy ensues as this medieval group of soldiers encounters a plethora of silly obstacles in there quest for greatness.
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
Director: Edgar Wright
Writers: Michael Bacall, Edgar Wright
Main Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Ward, Kieran Culkin
This action-comedy is unlike any other. Faced with the prospect of new love, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must face his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in battle in an effort to when her heart. If you like witty comedies with a dash of action and comedy, then dive into the world of Scott Pilgrim.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey
Writers: Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman
Main cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld
As far as animated Marvel movies go, Spider-Verse is a top-tier flick. In a string of parallel universes, teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) finds himself becoming Spider-Man. Aided by the Spider-Men — and woman — from other timelines, he must learn to be like Peter Parker.
