One of the newest movies on Netflix is a from an action movie master

Havoc is the ideal movie for anyone hankering for more John Wick.

Tom Hardy in Havoc
Not every movie on Netflix is worth your time, but the streaming service definitely makes plenty of movies that are worth seeking out. Havoc, which hit the streamer on Friday, is one such movie, and part of the reason it’s worth seeking out is the extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the movie follows a detective who must track down a politician’s son in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong. As he climbs deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld, he begins to appreciate just how much corruption he’s facing and kills a lot of people along the way.

Anchored by Tom Hardy, Havoc is part of a broader return to regular work from the actor, who looked like the biggest star in Hollywood 10 years ago but has worked more sporadically ever since. His director, meanwhile, is known for making some of the most electrifying action movies of the past 20 years, including every installment in The Raid franchise.

Although Havoc doesn’t quite match the kineticism of those movies, it will definitely fill the John Wick-sized hole in your heart, albeit with less internal lore and world-building. More than anything else, though, Havoc is the kind of fun, original action movie that we don’t get enough of these days. It’s definitely a shame that it couldn’t be projected on the big screen, but Havoc is a movie that most action fans will find hugely appealing, even if it’s definitely not a movie you should watch with your kids.

