Paramount Plus with Showtime just became Parmount Plus Premium

Paramount Plus is trying to one-up HBO. Following the news that Max would be becoming HBO Max again, Paramount has announced its own name change. After killing the Showtime streaming service in 2024, Paramount is now rebranding Paramount Plus with Showtime as Paramount Plus Premium.

That change is effective as of June 23, and seems to signal one of the final death knells for Showtime as an independent brand. Paramount didn’t announce any changes to the structure of the content you’ll be getting at each subscription level, so it seems like what’s actually changing is just the name. Paramount Plus Premium will get you access to all the shows that used to be Showtime shows, as well as more movies that aren’t available with a standard subscription.

Here’s a full rundown of what Paramount Plus Premium gets you:

No ads (except on live TV streaming)*

Paramount’s library of over 40,000 episodes and movies

Three simultaneous streams

NFL on CBS

UEFA Champions League Live

Showtime original shows and movies*

The ability to download shows and movies (select titles)*

The ability to stream your local CBS channel live*

* Things that are exclusive to Paramount Plus Premium.

You’ll have to pay $12.99/mo. if you want Paramount Plus Premium, but it might be a worthwhile surcharge. Paramount Plus Essential costs $7.99/mo., and doesn’t get you access to Showtime’s content. It also comes with ads.

Showtime was one of the long-running competitors to HBO, but it seems like the era of prestige networks is drawing to an end. Thankfully, we still have HBO Max to remind us of the glory days.