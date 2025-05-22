 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White are set to face off in A24’s Enemies

The movie follows a detective and contract killer who play a game of cat and mouse.

By
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.
Apple TV+

A24 definitely knows how that one surefire way to drum up interest in its movies is to cast actors who are red hot in the industry. Now, reports suggests that the studio has done just that with Enemies, which will star Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler as, you guessed it, enemies.

The film is described as a crime saga and comes from director Henry Dunham. The film’s official synopsis says that it follows “a relentless detective and an infamous contract killer” who “collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse.” Production on the project is slated to begin this summer in Chicago.

Recommended Videos

The casting news is just the latest in a string of projects for Butler, is also starring in Eddington from Ari Aster and Caught Stealing from Darren Aranofsky this year. Allen White, meanwhile, is still starring in The Bear, and has already won an Emmy for his work. He’s also preparing to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere and is also part of the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Related

The collision of these two men speaks to the new generation of Hollywood talent that has emerged over the last few years. Butler was not a major star until he played Elvis Presley in Elvis, and Allen White came to stardom after his role in The Bear. Now, the two are doing their own riff on Heat, although probably not with the same sense of scale that made that movie so beloved for generations of crime movie fans.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

The first trailer for the final season of Squid Game is here
The show will return for its third and final season on June 27
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.

After a long delay between the show's third and second seasons, the third season of Squid Game is coming less than a year after the second. Now, we've got our first trailer for the new season, and it follows up on the major cliffhanger that ended the show's second season. The second and third seasons were filmed at the same time and written as a single long arc.

The first teaser for season 3 suggests that Player 456 and the Front Man will meet one last time. It also reminds us that the show has more twists and turns to come, and promises to bring the story it started all those years ago to a satisfying conclusion.

Read more
Nina Dobrev talks love for F1 & the ‘electric’ feeling of race day
From Netflix to the paddock: Nina Dobrev on her passion for Formula One
Nina Dobrev holds a Peroni and smiles.

When Nina Dobrev first attended an F1 event over a decade ago, she went as a casual observer. Similar to many recent Formula One fans, she streamed Netflix's Drive to Survive and immediately fell in love with the sport. Fast-forward to now, and Dobrev is all-in with F1 thanks to her greater appreciation for the world-class drivers and their sensational teams.

This past weekend, Dobrev attended the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on behalf of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to support their iconic partner, Scuderia Ferrari HP. The Vampire Diaries star is also friends with Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, who competes for Ferrari.

Read more
8 intense and gripping movies like Sinners to watch next
These movies are just like Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's hit
Michael B Jordan in Sinners

Sinners is the biggest original movie of 2025 so far. With an overabundance of franchises and retreads, fans have fervently crowded theaters to see Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's next collaboration. The movie follows twin brothers who must fight back against evil spirits in a Mississippi town after returning to civilian life following World War I. The mix of racial commentary, social analysis, and beautiful set pieces has transfixed viewers to the big screen so far.

Going to a movie two or three times is always a good antidote for your movie craving, but if you've already exhausted your Sinners allotment for the time being, it might be best to look for similar films. Vampires, period pieces, racial implications, and so much more feature in this wide array of movies like Sinners. We've got you covered right here.

Read more