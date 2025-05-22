Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White are set to face off in A24’s Enemies

A24 definitely knows how that one surefire way to drum up interest in its movies is to cast actors who are red hot in the industry. Now, reports suggests that the studio has done just that with Enemies, which will star Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler as, you guessed it, enemies.

The film is described as a crime saga and comes from director Henry Dunham. The film’s official synopsis says that it follows “a relentless detective and an infamous contract killer” who “collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse.” Production on the project is slated to begin this summer in Chicago.

Recommended Videos

The casting news is just the latest in a string of projects for Butler, is also starring in Eddington from Ari Aster and Caught Stealing from Darren Aranofsky this year. Allen White, meanwhile, is still starring in The Bear, and has already won an Emmy for his work. He’s also preparing to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere and is also part of the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The collision of these two men speaks to the new generation of Hollywood talent that has emerged over the last few years. Butler was not a major star until he played Elvis Presley in Elvis, and Allen White came to stardom after his role in The Bear. Now, the two are doing their own riff on Heat, although probably not with the same sense of scale that made that movie so beloved for generations of crime movie fans.