Omega may have just offered us a telling clue about who the next James Bond is

Since Daniel Craig hung up his suit and tie in 2021, speculation has run rampant about who will be cast as the next James Bond. That news has only intensified since we learned that Amazon would be taking creative control of the franchise with this next installment.

Now, the watch brand Omega may have just accidentally spoiled the next man who will be taking on the mantle. Following their announcement that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be joining their stable of celebrity partners, speculation has continued to intensify that he could be the next James Bond.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Taylor-Johnson has been one of the favorites to take on the role for some time now, but Omega has traditionally sponsored the watches that James Bond wears. In the statement announcing the partnership, Taylor-Johnson that he’d always been fascinated by timepieces. “Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product,” he explained.

Omega president and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann didn’t mention anything about Bond in his statement either, but seemed to be pleased that Taylor-Johnson was now part of the family.

“Aaron is such a versatile actor, with a range that covers action, thriller, romance and much more,” he said. “His passion for watches is also clear, so we’re delighted to welcome him as a new ambassador and share the excitement of our latest creations.”

Taylor-Johnson remains the odds-on favorite to take on the part, but he hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet. Until he is, we’ll have to keep looking for morsels that can tell us what might be coming.