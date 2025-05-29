 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Omega may have just offered us a telling clue about who the next James Bond is

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has long been high on the list.

By
James Bond at a casino
MGM

Since Daniel Craig hung up his suit and tie in 2021, speculation has run rampant about who will be cast as the next James Bond. That news has only intensified since we learned that Amazon would be taking creative control of the franchise with this next installment.

Now, the watch brand Omega may have just accidentally spoiled the next man who will be taking on the mantle. Following their announcement that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be joining their stable of celebrity partners, speculation has continued to intensify that he could be the next James Bond.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Taylor-Johnson has been one of the favorites to take on the role for some time now, but Omega has traditionally sponsored the watches that James Bond wears. In the statement announcing the partnership, Taylor-Johnson that he’d always been fascinated by timepieces. “Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product,” he explained.

Related

Omega president and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann didn’t mention anything about Bond in his statement either, but seemed to be pleased that Taylor-Johnson was now part of the family.

“Aaron is such a versatile actor, with a range that covers action, thriller, romance and much more,” he said. “His passion for watches is also clear, so we’re delighted to welcome him as a new ambassador and share the excitement of our latest creations.”

Taylor-Johnson remains the odds-on favorite to take on the part, but he hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet. Until he is, we’ll have to keep looking for morsels that can tell us what might be coming.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

James Gunn has revealed some crucial information about his ‘Superman’ film
James Gunn said he based the movies new addition on his very own superpet.
Krypto and Superman look at Earth

Batman and Spider-Man seem to be almost omnipresent at the box office, but Superman has proven to be a much trickier character to get right. Of course, no previous adaptation has dared to include Krypto, Superman's superpowered dog, at least until now. Director James Gunn, who is helming the next Superman film, announced that Krypto would be in the film in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBJpSmavhtu/?hl=en&img_index=1

Read more
Is there a new James Bond?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train.

Bond may be back. Three years after Daniel Craig officially stepped down from the job with No Time to Die, reporting from The Sun suggests that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the gig, and could be the next James Bond actor. Taylor-Johnson has yet to formally accept the role, but if he did, he would be the eighth different actor to take on the character.

Taylor-Johnson has been working in Hollywood for some time now and has starred in everything from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Bullet Train. If he is cast, Taylor-Johnson would be among the more prominent actors to take on the part. After all, he's already won a Golden Globe. Even so, taking on the role of James Bond can propel you to a new level of stardom, which is precisely what it has done for Daniel Craig.
Taylor-Johnson has been one of the contenders for years
Ever since Craig announced that No Time to Die would be his last movie as Bond, after flirting with quitting following SPECTRE, there was immediate speculation about who might be the best fit to take over the job. Taylor-Johnson was one of the names on that list, but other names included Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba.

Read more
Connery, Sean Connery: A Tribute To the Legendary James Bond Actor
Sean Connery as James Bond

I was four years old when I first saw Sean Connery on the silver screen. As a hippie child raised off-the-grid, our weekly screening of 007 was a much anticipated and celebrated occasion. All the day’s solar power energy went to powering the bulky television to watch Connery spearfish henchmen and whip around in a gorgeous Aston Martin tricked out with secret agent ejector seats. We rented the Sean Connery James Bond movies from the library, rewinding the VHS tapes eager to delight in the smooth, never-shaken sophistication and charm that was not only 007, but Connery himself.

He wore the suit; that luxury Brioni tuxedo -- the epitome of the most charming and able man in the world. The suit never wore him. And Connery wore the watches, drove the cars. There is no James Bond, there is only Sean Connery and the men who tried to recreate him.

Read more