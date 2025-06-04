F1 fashion: limited edition movie merch and Cadillac F1 team partners with Tommy Hilfiger

There were two announcements related to F1 teamware this week, both related to F1 teams that aren’t in the 2025 season. Teamware is a big deal with Formula 1 racing fans who show their support by wearing team colors at Grand Prix races worldwide, where grandstands are packed with spectators sporting hats, shirts, and all manner of apparel in Ferrari red, Red Bull blue, and McLaren orange. Mixing media and reality, building on the trend, F1 recently started selling limited edition apparel with the APXGP logo of the fictional F1 team in F1 The Movie, due to launch later this month.

In a related note, fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger announced on X a new apparel partnership with the upcoming 2026 Cadillac F1 team. Hilfiger has a long history of partnering with F1 teams.

Limited edition merch from F1 The Movie



Formula 1 is heralding F1 The Movie a few weeks ahead of its June 25 international premiere and June 27 opening in the U.S. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in a hero’s journey plot. Producers include Jerry Buckheimer, Pitt, and seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton. Formula One Management (FOM) granted the film crews access to the pit lane and pit garages during Grand Prix races in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The limited edition items include hats, shirts, hoodies, and more and are available for purchase now on the F1 store.

Cadillac and Tommy Hilfiger



The Tommy Hilfiger post on X introduced its apparel partnership with Cadillac’s 2026 F1 team as “Two American icons. One vision. A bold new read for American motorsport.”

The partnership extends beyond fanware to include the apparel brand’s logo on Cadillac F1 race cars, helmets, driver apparel, and full teamware for the very busy and active teams in the pit lane and pit garage during Grand Prix events.