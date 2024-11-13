Here's the full Grand Prix schedule with Sprint races and events

The FIA Formula 1 2025 season will celebrate F1’s 75th anniversary throughout the year. The 2025 schedule includes an unprecedented season launch event at The O2 Arena in London and pre-season testing in Bahrain. The 24 Grand Prix events begin on March 14 in Australia and wrap up on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Six 2025 Grand Prix events will include Sprint races, the same number as in the 2024 season. Sprints are shorter races held the day before the Grand Prix races. The 2025 Grand Prix events with Sprint races will be in China, Miami, Spa, Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

In addition to Formula 1’s 75th anniversary, 2025 will be the final year with the current FIA F1 rules and regulations for race cars and power units. In 2026, the next-generation F1 race cars will be lighter, narrower, and have smaller tires. The most significant change will be in the power units. F1 isn’t going all-electric, not yet, but the new power units will use biofuels exclusively for their combustion engines and will use a larger proportion of battery power.

The 2025 F1 calendar

Date Event Location

February 18 Season Launch Event The O2 Arena, London February 26-28 Pre-Season Testing Bahrain Date Grand Prix Track March 14-16 Australia Melbourne March 21-23 China Shanghai* April 4-6 Japan Suzuka April 11-13 Bahrain Sakhir April 18-20 Saudi Arabia Jeddah May 2-4 USA Miami* May 16-18 Italy Imola May 23-25 Monaco Monaco May 30-June 1 Spain Barcelona June 13-15 Canada Montreal June 27-29 Austria Spielberg July 4-6 United Kingdom Silverstone July 25-27 Belgium Spa* August 1-3 Hungary Budapest August 29-31 Netherlands Zandvoort September 5-7 Italy Monza September 19-21 Azerbaijan Baku October 3-5 Singapore Singapore October 17-19 USA Austin* October 24-26 Mexico Mexico City November 7-9 Brazil Sao Paulo* November 20-22 USA Las Vegas November 28-30 Qatar Lusail* December 5-7 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

Grand Prix events that also include Sprint races

How to watch Formula 1 Grand Prix races

F1 Grand Prix race events are three-day affairs held in cities around the globe. Video streaming services can’t match the shared excitement of watching the races, practice sessions, and qualifying events. If it’s in your budget, watching the race events live is an incredible experience (don’t forget hearing protection).

However, attending a Grand Prix can be pretty pricey, even if you live in a host city and don’t have to pay for air travel and accommodations. There are always deals, but tickets for all three days typically cost several hundred dollars. You’ll pay more if you want all-inclusive deals with guaranteed seating, food, and beverages. If your desires and budget don’t collide, official F1 Experiences and other elite viewing, dining, entertainment access, and race-related activity packages can cost thousands but deliver an unforgettable VIP experience.

If you can’t attend the F1 Grand Prix in person, there are several video-streaming alternatives that can bring every race to your screen of choice. Yes, you can connect an over-the-air (OTA) antenna to your TV and possibly watch a few races for free on ABC, but that approach can be hit or miss.

ESPN+, as a standalone subscription or bundled with subscription packages with Hulu+ and Disney+ or Sling TV Orange or Orange + Blue, will enable you to watch every Grand Prix and Sprint race. If you go the ESPN+ route, your strategy can also be based on the other content you can access.

For the best F1 streaming content, nothing else can compete with the FITV Pro subscription. For $10.99 a month or $84.99 a year, you can access live races, practice sessions, qualifying events, Sprints, and more. The service includes lively pre-shows and post-shows with expert interviews, analysis, and in-depth technical discussions about race car upgrades and team strategies. F1TV Pro also includes archived video material from 1950, when F1 began. There is a less expensive F1 service that costs $3.49 a month or $29.99 a year with delayed race replays but not live races.