F1 in the Americas 2025: six Grand Prix Championship races from May to November

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is the first of six F1 races in the Americas in 2025

Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 moves to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix, May 2-4. The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025 is the first of six races in the Americas in the 2025 F1 schedule.

Why F1 races in the Americas matter

The first Gordon Ramsay F1 Garage in 2025 with be at the Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1 has a global scope, but the most significant growth in the motorsport’s popularity has recently been in the Americas, particularly in the United States.

F1 Grand Prix locations can change from year to year, but they are spread across four regions. There are 24 races on the 2025 calendar. The six races in the Americas include Grand Prix in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas in the U.S. The remaining races are in Montreal, Mexico City, and São Paulo, Brazil.

The rest of the F1 schedule includes ten races in Europe, four in the Middle East, and four in Asia and Australia.

2025 F1 Grand Prix Championship races in the Americas

F1 starting grid for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
The Grand Prix in the Americas are listed below in calendar order.

  • Miami, May 2-4: The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025 takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary street circuit located within the Hard Rock Stadium complex. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
  • Montreal, June 13-15: The Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2025 takes place on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, a race track on the man-made Notre Dame Island created for the 1967 World’s Fair and the 1976 Summer Olympics. The island is in the middle of the St. Lawrence River in the center of Montreal.
  • Austin, October 17-18: The Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 is held at the Circuit of The Americas. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
  • Mexico City, October 24-26: The Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2025 will take place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, located within Mexico City’s Magdalena Mixiuhca sports park.
  • São Paulo, November 07-09: The Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Premio de São Paulo 2025 takes place on the Autodromo José Carlos Pace race track. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
  •  Las Vegas, November 20-22: The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is an extremely high-speed race, primarily held on city streets that are open to public traffic every day.

Tickets on sale from $50 for November 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
There are more ticket options and more ways to view the race than last year
T-Mobile Grandstands.

Tickets are available for purchase now for this year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 20-22. After successful events in 2023 and 2024, the renamed 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will have more grandstand seating, increased ticket options, enhanced fan zones, and more ways to be part of the exciting Grand Prix experience done in Vegas-style.

Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for the first time since the 1960s.  Despite some glitches in using public streets for much of the race circuit, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a success, surpassing expectations. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was an even bigger win, leading to this year's expanded viewing options and fan experiences.
Changes for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix results: Max holds McLaren at bay for 53 laps
McLaren have superior cars, but Verstappen is the best driver
The winners of the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, proving that, even though McLaren has the fastest cars, Verstappen's other-worldly driving ability can prevail.

Verstappen didn't record higher than the fifth fastest lap time in the three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, but he put down the quickest time during the crucial Qualifying event on Saturday. That win earned him the pole position for Sunday's race. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen's Qualifying lap but described his Grand Prix performance as flawless for 53 laps.

How are Maserati’s drivers preparing for the Miami E-Prix?
Formula E drivers say practice in a racing simulator is crucial
Formula E race in Sao Paulo

The highly anticipated 2025 Miami Grand Prix is still a few weeks away, but racing fans will be able to get their fix on April 12 when the city hosts an “E-Prix” as part of the Formula E circuit. Maserati, which has been involved in motorsport for a century, is responsible for one of the 11 current Formula E teams and The Manual recently attended a roundtable the company held to discuss the upcoming race and their plans for the season. 

As with every other driver on the circuit, Maserati’s Jake Hughes and Stoffel Vandoorne have not driven this year’s track before. Unlike the Grand Prix, which is held at Miami International Autodrome, the electric-vehicle-based event is taking place at Homestead-Miami Speedway. 

