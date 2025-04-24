F1 in the Americas 2025: six Grand Prix Championship races from May to November

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why F1 races in the Americas matter 2025 F1 Grand Prix Championship races in the Americas

F1 moves to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix, May 2-4. The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025 is the first of six races in the Americas in the 2025 F1 schedule.

Why F1 races in the Americas matter



Formula 1 has a global scope, but the most significant growth in the motorsport’s popularity has recently been in the Americas, particularly in the United States.

F1 Grand Prix locations can change from year to year, but they are spread across four regions. There are 24 races on the 2025 calendar. The six races in the Americas include Grand Prix in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas in the U.S. The remaining races are in Montreal, Mexico City, and São Paulo, Brazil.

The rest of the F1 schedule includes ten races in Europe, four in the Middle East, and four in Asia and Australia.

2025 F1 Grand Prix Championship races in the Americas



The Grand Prix in the Americas are listed below in calendar order.