F1 in the Americas 2025: six Grand Prix Championship races from May to November

F1 moves to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix, May 2-4. The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025 is the first of six races in the Americas in the 2025 F1 schedule.
Why F1 races in the Americas matter
Formula 1 has a global scope, but the most significant growth in the motorsport’s popularity has recently been in the Americas, particularly in the United States.
F1 Grand Prix locations can change from year to year, but they are spread across four regions. There are 24 races on the 2025 calendar. The six races in the Americas include Grand Prix in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas in the U.S. The remaining races are in Montreal, Mexico City, and São Paulo, Brazil.
The rest of the F1 schedule includes ten races in Europe, four in the Middle East, and four in Asia and Australia.
2025 F1 Grand Prix Championship races in the Americas
The Grand Prix in the Americas are listed below in calendar order.
- Miami, May 2-4: The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025 takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary street circuit located within the Hard Rock Stadium complex. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
- Montreal, June 13-15: The Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2025 takes place on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, a race track on the man-made Notre Dame Island created for the 1967 World’s Fair and the 1976 Summer Olympics. The island is in the middle of the St. Lawrence River in the center of Montreal.
- Austin, October 17-18: The Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2025 is held at the Circuit of The Americas. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
- Mexico City, October 24-26: The Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2025 will take place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, located within Mexico City’s Magdalena Mixiuhca sports park.
- São Paulo, November 07-09: The Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Premio de São Paulo 2025 takes place on the Autodromo José Carlos Pace race track. This Grand Prix also includes a Sprint Race.
- Las Vegas, November 20-22: The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is an extremely high-speed race, primarily held on city streets that are open to public traffic every day.